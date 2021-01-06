Giannis on Signing Bucks Contract Before 2021 FA: 'I Didn't Want the Pressure'

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo knows people wanted the 2020-21 season to be filled with drama for the Milwaukee Bucks as he headed toward unrestricted free agency.

However, the two-time reigning MVP said he hoped to quell the spotlight on his teammates by signing a five-year supermax extension last month.

"I didn't want the pressure. Not me, personally; I can deal with pressure," Antetokounmpo told ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth (begins at the four-minute mark). "I didn't want the pressure on my teammates and my coaching staff. Going out there and losing a game, and people are talking about 'Oh, he's leaving. Oh, he's staying. Oh, they didn't play well. Oh, he's out of there.' That's adding more pressure to what we're trying to accomplish here.

"The goal is to win a championship. So going through a year of pressure is almost throwing out the year while I'm entering my prime. I'm not throwing out a year."

