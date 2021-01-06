    Giannis on Signing Bucks Contract Before 2021 FA: 'I Didn't Want the Pressure'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2021

    Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks up as he walks onto the court before the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    Giannis Antetokounmpo knows people wanted the 2020-21 season to be filled with drama for the Milwaukee Bucks as he headed toward unrestricted free agency.

    However, the two-time reigning MVP said he hoped to quell the spotlight on his teammates by signing a five-year supermax extension last month. 

    "I didn't want the pressure. Not me, personally; I can deal with pressure," Antetokounmpo told ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth (begins at the four-minute mark). "I didn't want the pressure on my teammates and my coaching staff. Going out there and losing a game, and people are talking about 'Oh, he's leaving. Oh, he's staying. Oh, they didn't play well. Oh, he's out of there.' That's adding more pressure to what we're trying to accomplish here.

    "The goal is to win a championship. So going through a year of pressure is almost throwing out the year while I'm entering my prime. I'm not throwing out a year."

        

