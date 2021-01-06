John Mara Backs GM Dave Gettleman, 'Optimistic' About Giants' Future

Gail Burton/Associated Press

While acknowledging the team fell short of expectations in 2020, New York Giants co-owner John Mara threw his support behind general manager Dave Gettleman on Wednesday.

Mara told reporters he wasn't happy with New York's 6-10 record but that he's "optimistic" and "there's a different feeling in the building now than there has been in a number of years."

With the NFL expanding the postseason to 14 teams, Gettleman seemingly faced more pressure to deliver results. Even accounting for Saquon Barkley's torn ACL, failing to take a division in which seven wins was enough to claim first place was a failure.

In general, the fanbase may not share Mara's positive feelings about where the Giants are headed.

Gettleman didn't have a bad offseason. James Bradberry, signed to a three-year, $43.5 million deal, earned his first Pro Bowl nod. Leonard Williams had a career-high 11.5 sacks while on the franchise tag. Blake Martinez's 151 tackles were the most on the team.

Still, that all amounted to a losing season, in no small part due Gettleman's biggest gamble failing to work out so far.

The decision to select Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick in 2019 was a bit of a shock, and Jones hasn't done much to win over his skeptics. The former Duke star finished 2020 with 2,943 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan also spoke to a former NFL general manager who provided a murky outlook for the franchise with Gettleman at the helm:

"In some ways, he's done a good job. When you look at the Carter Coughlins of the world, the Tae Crowders, those guys by and large have exceeded expectations. But the biggest challenge they are going to have is ownership is going to have to spend a massive amount of money, because where they need their biggest help is at the most expensive positions -- pass rush, corner, [wide receiver]."

Gettleman will have at least one more offseason to put his imprint on the roster and address the personnel weaknesses.

Mara may not be forgiving, though, if things don't turn around in 2021.