    Report: Saints' Michael Thomas Could Play vs. Bears After Ankle Injury Recovery

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) looks on while stretching prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)
    Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

    New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly has a "solid" chance to return from an ankle injury for the team's Wild Card Round game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

    Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update, noting Thomas is expected to practice on limited basis Wednesday before ramping up his activity throughout the week.

    The 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Saints' Week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He returned for the Week 9 rematch with the Bucs and played six games before landing on injured reserve because of continued problems related to the ankle injury.

    Thomas, who set the NFL record with 149 catches in 2019, recorded just 40 receptions for 438 yards and no touchdowns across seven appearances during the 2020 regular season.

    New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees said Sunday that he expected his top target would return for the playoffs after a second opportunity for the bothersome ankle to heal.

    "I know we get Mike Thomas back—I think the last three weeks being down have been great for him," Brees told reporters.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    A healthy Thomas would be a major boost to a Saints passing attack that's leaned heavily on Alvin Kamara, who led the team with 83 receptions and posted 187 carries, as Thomas would give the unit a true No. 1 outside target.

    The Bears rank 11th in total defense and 26th in total offense.

    So while the Saints should be able use their fourth-ranked defense to keep Chicago at bay, their offense faces a tougher test. Having one of the NFL's top playmakers back would provide a boost to those efforts.

    Kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is scheduled for Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET on CBS. Thomas' availability may be known well before that based on his practice participation in the coming days.

    Related

      Report: HOU Players Didn’t Want Earl

      Texans players shut down potential Earl Thomas signing after report of team’s interest in September (The Athletic)

      Report: HOU Players Didn’t Want Earl
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: HOU Players Didn’t Want Earl

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Rookie Busts Who Can Shine in Year 2 📈

      The players most likely to bounce back after a rough first year 👉

      Rookie Busts Who Can Shine in Year 2 📈
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rookie Busts Who Can Shine in Year 2 📈

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Trevor Lawrence Going Pro

      Star QB announces he’ll enter NFL draft and thanks Clemson in emotional video 🎥

      Trevor Lawrence Going Pro
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Trevor Lawrence Going Pro

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Ja'Marr Chase Is NFL Draft's Top WR

      DeVonta Smith may have the Heisman, but here's why the LSU star is the WR to have 📲

      Ja'Marr Chase Is NFL Draft's Top WR
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ja'Marr Chase Is NFL Draft's Top WR

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report