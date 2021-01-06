Report: Saints' Michael Thomas Could Play vs. Bears After Ankle Injury Recovery

Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly has a "solid" chance to return from an ankle injury for the team's Wild Card Round game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update, noting Thomas is expected to practice on limited basis Wednesday before ramping up his activity throughout the week.

The 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Saints' Week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He returned for the Week 9 rematch with the Bucs and played six games before landing on injured reserve because of continued problems related to the ankle injury.

Thomas, who set the NFL record with 149 catches in 2019, recorded just 40 receptions for 438 yards and no touchdowns across seven appearances during the 2020 regular season.

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees said Sunday that he expected his top target would return for the playoffs after a second opportunity for the bothersome ankle to heal.

"I know we get Mike Thomas back—I think the last three weeks being down have been great for him," Brees told reporters.

A healthy Thomas would be a major boost to a Saints passing attack that's leaned heavily on Alvin Kamara, who led the team with 83 receptions and posted 187 carries, as Thomas would give the unit a true No. 1 outside target.

The Bears rank 11th in total defense and 26th in total offense.

So while the Saints should be able use their fourth-ranked defense to keep Chicago at bay, their offense faces a tougher test. Having one of the NFL's top playmakers back would provide a boost to those efforts.

Kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is scheduled for Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET on CBS. Thomas' availability may be known well before that based on his practice participation in the coming days.