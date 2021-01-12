The Most Disappointing 2021 NBA Draft Prospects so Far

1 of 5

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

No prospect has been more disappointing than Brandon Boston Jr., initially No. 2 on my preseason board.

Coach John Calipari had to bench him for the final few minutes of Kentucky's tight win over Vanderbilt last Tuesday. While shooting 36.0 percent from the floor and demonstrating no playmaking skills (11 assists, 17 turnovers), Boston hasn't been useful except for when a driving lane opens or transition opportunity presents itself.

His shot creation and jump shot came off as a major selling points out of Sierra Canyon High School. But so far, he's 6-of-30 on catch-and-shoot attempts (0-of-10 contested), 5-of-33 from three and 5-of-28 on pull-ups. As a scorer, he's a combined 2-of-24 off screens, whether it's from off the ball or in pick-and-roll ball-handling situations.

Too many missed shots seem to have drained Boston's confidence. It should return at some point, as should the shooting we saw in high school. But the bigger concern has been his struggles with creating separation and taking contact. His delivery getting into his shot on pull-ups can look slow and choppy, and he's shown poor feel for when to rise up and shoot off the dribble.

We're still only talking about nine games, and it's all about a long-term projection that values his positional size at 6'7", stroke and slashing. But the eye so far test sees a different player against college defenses compared to the one we saw in high school.