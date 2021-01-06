Top Trade Targets for the Las Vegas Raiders This Offseason

Top Trade Targets for the Las Vegas Raiders This OffseasonJanuary 6, 2021
The Las Vegas Raiders made a one-game improvement in their record from 2019 to 2020, but it felt like they were much further away from the postseason picture in December and January.
Las Vegas' defense let it down in the final stage of the regular season, and it cost Paul Guenther his job as defensive coordinator.
For the second straight offseason, general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden will be tasked with revamping the Raiders' defense.
The secondary should be the first defensive area in which Las Vegas attempts to make upgrades. It could approach the trade market to make those improvements since there are a handful of defensive backs on favorable deals that could help turn around the Raiders defense.
If the Raiders make the proper adjustments, they could be more consistent and be in contention for a playoff spot in 2021.
Harrison Smith
The Raiders must address their weakness at safety.
Las Vegas has four safeties under contract for the 2021 season, but none of them were as effective as the team hoped they would be in 2020.
Jeff Heath, LaMarcus Joyner and Johnathan Abram are scheduled to make over $17 million next season, but if they do not improve, the Raiders could be stuck on the outside looking in at the postseason again.
Abram allowed 74.3 percent of the 35 balls thrown at his coverage to be caught. Joyner's opponents brought in 66.6 percent of their targets against him.
Minnesota's Harrison Smith is one of the more expensive options the Raiders could trade for, but he may be the secondary presence they need to keep up with the loaded offenses in the AFC.
Smith was mentioned as a possible trade candidate in Minnesota before the 2020 season's trade deadline as the team was looking to move salary amid a disappointing start to the season, per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.
Smith is set to make $10.25 million in 2021 before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2022. Even if he is used as a one-year rental to stabilize the secondary, it would be a welcome sight for a franchise that allowed seven opponents to throw for over 300 yards.
Smith produced 89 tackles, five quarterback hits, five interceptions and two tackles for loss in 2020 for the Vikings.
If the Raiders could add Smith's ball-hunting abilities, they could pack more tenacity in the secondary and improve their coverage over the top.
Kenny Vaccaro
Kenny Vaccaro's interception totals may not be as high as Smith's, but he is another veteran who could help improve the Las Vegas secondary.
The current Tennessee Titans safety could also be a cheaper alternative to acquiring Smith. Vaccaro is owed $11.5 million in 2021 and 2022 and is scheduled to make $5.5 million next season.
The extra season of control may intrigue the Raiders to make a push for Vaccaro over a rental like Smith.
In his last two seasons in Tennessee, Vaccaro has been a more active tackler than he was with New Orleans. He had 84 tackles in 2019 and 83 in 2020 compared to 60 and 68 in his last two seasons in New Orleans. He only has a single interception in the last two years, though, so Tennessee may be a willing trade partner.
The Titans allowed over 400 total yards in four of their final five regular-season games. If they look to cut higher-paid players and bring in new faces, Vaccaro may be one of the options to put on the trade block.
If that is the case, the Raiders should look hard at Vaccaro, who would bring more experience to the secondary.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.
Contract information obtained from Spotrac.