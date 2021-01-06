Top Trade Targets for the Las Vegas Raiders This Offseason

1 of 2

The Raiders must address their weakness at safety.

Las Vegas has four safeties under contract for the 2021 season, but none of them were as effective as the team hoped they would be in 2020.

Jeff Heath, LaMarcus Joyner and Johnathan Abram are scheduled to make over $17 million next season, but if they do not improve, the Raiders could be stuck on the outside looking in at the postseason again.

Abram allowed 74.3 percent of the 35 balls thrown at his coverage to be caught. Joyner's opponents brought in 66.6 percent of their targets against him.

Minnesota's Harrison Smith is one of the more expensive options the Raiders could trade for, but he may be the secondary presence they need to keep up with the loaded offenses in the AFC.

Smith was mentioned as a possible trade candidate in Minnesota before the 2020 season's trade deadline as the team was looking to move salary amid a disappointing start to the season, per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.

Smith is set to make $10.25 million in 2021 before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2022. Even if he is used as a one-year rental to stabilize the secondary, it would be a welcome sight for a franchise that allowed seven opponents to throw for over 300 yards.

Smith produced 89 tackles, five quarterback hits, five interceptions and two tackles for loss in 2020 for the Vikings.

If the Raiders could add Smith's ball-hunting abilities, they could pack more tenacity in the secondary and improve their coverage over the top.