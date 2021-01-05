Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson Headline 2021 Pro Football HOF Finalists

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2021 class, a group headlined by Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson and Charles Woodson.

Here is the full list of finalists:

Peyton Manning, QB

Calvin Johnson, WR

Torry Holt, WR

Reggie Wayne, WR

Alan Faneca, OG

Tony Boselli, OT

Jared Allen, DE

Richard Seymour, DE

Zach Thomas, LB

Clay Matthews Jr., LB

Sam Mills, LB

Charles Woodson, CB/S

Ronde Barber, CB

John Lynch, S

LeRoy Butler, S

Manning is the biggest shoo-in for induction. The 44-year-old is widely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks ever after finishing with 71,940 passing yards and 539 touchdowns. He also set the single-season record for passing yards (5,477) and touchdowns (55) in 2013, when he was 37.

Manning was also a 14-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro while winning one Super Bowl apiece with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

In terms of career numbers, Johnson isn't near the top of the leaderboard because he only played nine seasons in the NFL. His 86.1 receiving yards per game (86.1) are second-most, however, and he holds the single-season mark for receiving yards (1,964).

The man nicknamed Megatron lived up to the moniker, reaching the Pro Bowl in each of his final six years and earning three All-Pro nods. Much like with Barry Sanders, fans can only wonder what else he might have achieved were it not for the often sorry state of the Detroit Lions.

Terrell Davis has a gold jacket in his closet despite having enjoyed only four HOF-worthy seasons before injuries derailed his career. Johnson should end up getting the nod on the first ballot.

Woodson is the third of the notable first-time finalists.

The 1997 Heisman Trophy winner began his career with four straight Pro Bowl trips as a member of the Oakland Raiders. He rejuvenated his career upon joining the Green Bay Packers in 2006. He led the NFL in interceptions twice (2009 and 2011) and was a Super Bowl champion in 2010.

John Lynch and Alan Faneca will hold out hope this is the year they finally get the call. This is their eighth and sixth year, respectively, as a Hall of Fame finalist.

Lynch's best work came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he was one of the anchors for the NFL's most dominant defense. That defense carried the Bucs to their only championship triumph in 2002. The Pittsburgh Steelers often tasked Faneca with clearing a path for Jerome Bettis, and his work was recognized in 2010 when he was named a first-team guard for the NFL's 2000s All-Decade team.

The inductees will be revealed ahead of Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, and the enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 8.