Report: Texans' Pursuit of Patriots' Nick Caserio for GM 'Has Real Promise'

    The Houston Texans may actually have the chance to hire New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio this time around.

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, the possibility of Houston hiring Caserio as its next general manager "has real promise." 

    The report noted the Texans attempted to hire him in 2019, but their efforts were blocked.

    Henry McKenna of USA Today's Patriots Wire provided more details, noting New England filed tampering charges against the Texans when they tried to hire him in 2019.

    Instead, Houston promoted Bill O'Brien to be the general manager in addition to his role as head coach. He was fired from both positions following an 0-4 start.

    Caserio has been in the Patriots organization since 2001 and has held roles as a coach and in the personnel department. He was the receivers coach in 2007 and has been the director of player personnel since 2008.

    New England won six Super Bowls with him as a member of the organization in some capacity.

    As for the Texans' general manager position, whoever accepts the role will be working from a position of disadvantage since the team traded away its first- and second-round picks for the 2021 NFL draft. Houston went 4-12 this season, so there is some rebuilding that must be done for the AFC South team to compete for championships in the near future.

    The Texans at least have Deshaun Watson in place as a 25-year-old foundational quarterback to build around for the next decade.

    That is not a luxury many new general managers have, which is surely an intriguing component of the position for Caserio as he interviews for the opening.

