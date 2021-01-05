    Chris Webber Developing Scripted 'Fab Five' Series Based on Famed Michigan Team

    Paul Kasabian
January 5, 2021
    FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2017, file photo, former NBA player Chris Webber participates in a sports and activism panel in San Jose, Calif. Webber tells The Associated Press that he believes he and other former players “can change the game” with their unique perspective. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Former NBA All-Star power forward Chris Webber, who starred at Michigan as a member of the Fab Five, will be developing a limited scripted series based off him and the four Wolverine teammates who led the school to back-to-back NCAA Division I men's basketball national championship appearances in 1992 and 1993.

    Rick Porter of the Hollywood Reporter provided the exclusive on Webber, who offered some insight into the series.

    "What I think is different about it is I've never spoken about my time with the Fab Five," the 47-year-old said.

    "There's a lot of behind the scenes that not many people know about, and it's about so many things. Hopefully I'll be able to express those things, whether it's about Detroit or the work ethic of the city and the factories—all those things that made us."

    Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Ray Jackson, Jimmy King and Webber made up the Fab Five, which was the focal point of an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary in 2011.

    Webber did not take part in that project but will be telling his story here. Jackson and Howard—the current Michigan men's head coach, will be consultants.

    Per Porter, the series is based off the Turner Sports basketball color commentator's upcoming autobiography, By God's Grace.

