Ron Rivera Will 'Definitely' Consider Rotating QBs Due to Alex Smith's Injury

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera isn't committing to one quarterback for the team's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday at FedEx Field.

Rivera told reporters Tuesday that he will "definitely" consider rotating between Alex Smith and Taylor Heinicke with Smith still nursing a calf injury.

Smith originally injured his calf during the Football Team's 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14. He missed the next two games before returning for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dwayne Haskins started Washington's games against the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers, but he was benched in the fourth quarter against the Panthers after going 14-of-28 for 154 yards and two interceptions. The 23-year-old was released by the organization Dec. 28.

Heinicke replaced Haskins in the Panthers game. The 27-year-old went 12-of-19 for 137 yards and one touchdown, but Washington's comeback bid fell short in a 20-13 loss. He has only appeared in eight NFL games since turning pro in 2015.

Smith was listed as questionable going into Week 17 but suited up in a must-win game for the Football Team. He went 22-of-32 for 162 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 20-14 win over the Eagles.

Washington captured its first NFC East title since 2015. It will host the Bucs on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET in the NFC Wild Card Round.