Bruce Arians on Chase Young Calling Out Tom Brady: 'Watch What You Wish For'

    Chase Young is looking forward to facing Tom Brady in the playoffs, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians reminded the rookie not to get ahead of himself.

    "We'll have our hands full, but it's one of those games where you better watch what you wish for," Arians told reporters.

    Young made headlines after his Washington Football Team clinched the NFC East title Sunday night with a win over the Philadelphia EaglesAs he ran off the field, he yelled: "Tom Brady, I'm coming. I want Tom."

    He will get a chance, as Washington hosts Brady and the Buccaneers in a first-round playoff game Saturday night.

    Young is coming off an outstanding rookie season after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2020 draft. He appeared in 15 games, totaling 7.5 sacks with four forced fumbles and three recoveries, returning one for a touchdown.

    He earned a Pro Bowl selection as a key part of a defense that ranked No. 4 in the NFL in points allowed.

    "They're legit. The two kids from Alabama inside and then those two guys—plus Ryan Kerrigan—that's as good of a five as you're going to see anywhere," Arians said of Washington's defense. "They're all young, very active and very athletic."

    It could create a problem for the Buccaneers offense, though it's allowed only 22 sacks all season to rank fourth in the NFL.

    Washington's young roster will have to match up with arguably the most accomplished quarterback in football history. Brady has six Super Bowl titles and 30 playoff wins since entering the league in 2000. Washington has only one playoff win as a franchise in this span.

    The 43-year-old, who passed for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns this season, could cause Young to regret his words by the end of the week.

