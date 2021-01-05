    Frank Gore Open to Returning for 17th NFL Season 'In the Right Circumstance'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2021

    New York Jets' Frank Gore is evaluated by medical staff during the first half an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
    Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

    New York Jets running back Frank Gore, who will be a free agent in March, said Tuesday he is "open" to playing again in the 2021 season. 

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Gore said he would return "in the right circumstance." The veteran rushed for 653 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. He started 14 games after the release of Le'Veon Bell.

    Gore turns 38 in May and has played in 241 career games, the most for a running back in NFL history.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

