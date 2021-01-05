Frank Gore Open to Returning for 17th NFL Season 'In the Right Circumstance'

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Jets running back Frank Gore, who will be a free agent in March, said Tuesday he is "open" to playing again in the 2021 season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Gore said he would return "in the right circumstance." The veteran rushed for 653 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. He started 14 games after the release of Le'Veon Bell.

Gore turns 38 in May and has played in 241 career games, the most for a running back in NFL history.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.