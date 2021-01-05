Buccaneers' Tom Brady, Wife Gisele Bundchen Sell New York Apartment for $37M

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen have sold their New York City apartment for a jaw-dropping sum.

According to Jennifer Gould of the New York Post, city property records show that Brady and Gisele sold their Tribeca residence located at 70 Vestry Street for $37 million. That represented a significant profit from the $25.46 million they paid for the apartment back in 2018.

Gould noted that a Connecticut-based financier bought the pad, which features five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.

Now, Brady and Gisele are focused on building their dream home in Miami, Florida. Per Gould, they paid $17 million to have a building torn down and are in the process of having an environmentally friendly home built.

Although Brady and Gisele sold their New York City apartment, they still own property in the area in the form of a "smaller residence" that is also located at 70 Vestry Street.

After spending the first 20 years of his NFL career with the New England Patriots, Brady is in his first season as a member of the Bucs. The 43-year-old signed a two-year, $50 million contract with Tampa during the offseason.

Brady has taken to his new surroundings quickly, even saying, "You won't catch me dead living in the northeast anymore," when asked about adapting to Florida last month.

The quarterback's play has flourished in Tampa as well, finishing with a completion percentage of 65.7 percent to go along with 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.

Brady led the Bucs to their first playoff berth since 2007, and they will face the NFC East champion Washington Football Team in the NFC Wild Card Round on Saturday night.