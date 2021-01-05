Giants Rumors: Dave Gettleman to Return as GM Despite 3rd Straight Losing Season

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The New York Giants are reportedly set to give general manager Dave Gettleman at least one more season to turn things around, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Gettleman took over the organization in 2018, but the rebuild has resulted in three more losing seasons and a 15-33 cumulative record. The team finished 6-10 in 2020, although it had a chance at winning the NFC East going into the final game of the season.

The ownership has still given no indication there will be a change in leadership in the front office.

The Giants are in the midst of a run the franchise hasn't experienced since the 1970s with only one playoff appearance in the last nine years and zero postseason wins since the Super Bowl title after the 2011 season.

Four different head coaches have produced double-digit losses in a season since 2015.

The biggest question is whether the roster has improved with Gettleman at the helm.

Offseason additions like James Bradberry and Logan Ryan were valuable in helping create a defense that ranked in the top 10 in points allowed. Draft picks Andrew Thomas and Xavier McKinney have become starters as rookies.

However, there are doubts about the offense led by quarterback Daniel Jones, who was taken No. 6 overall by Gettleman in the 2019 draft. A season-ending injury to star running back Saquon Barkley was also a blow, as the squad finished 31st in points scored and yards gained.

The Giants will continue to build under Gettleman, starting with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 draft.