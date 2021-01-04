Eagles Rumors: Alshon Jeffery, Malik Jackson Agree to Restructured Contracts

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and defensive tackle Malik Jackson reportedly agreed to restructured contracts Monday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler noted that the Eagles are facing a $70 million salary-cap deficit in 2021, and the Jeffery move is likely to save them about $10 million in cap space.

Despite the restructuring, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Eagles are expected to move on from both Jeffery and Jackson this offseason. Restructuring their deals simply allows the Eagles to carry less money on their books until they ultimately part ways with both players.

The 30-year-old Jeffery just finished his fourth season with the Eagles and ninth NFL season overall, but he didn't see the field much in 2020 because of injuries.

Jeffery appeared in only seven games, making six receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown. He has now missed at least three games in three consecutive seasons and in six of his nine NFL campaigns.

While Jeffery never performed at the Pro Bowl level in Philadelphia that he did in Chicago—where he posted a pair of 1,000-yard seasons—he did help the Eagles win a Super Bowl.

All told, Jeffery will likely finish his Eagles career with 171 receptions for 2,237 yards and 20 touchdowns. With younger wideouts such as Jalen Reagor, Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside perhaps deserving a chance to shine next season and beyond, moving on from Jeffery would be sensible.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jeffery was heading into the final season of his contract even prior to the restructure, and he was originally set to make $12.75 million in base salary, per Spotrac.

Jackson was expected to make a big impact in Philly when the Eagles signed him prior to the 2019 season, but that hasn't been the case.

He missed all but one game last season because of a Lisfranc injury, and he finished with only 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 15 games this season.

The nine-year pro played for the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars before signing with the Eagles. He won a Super Bowl in Denver and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017 with the Jaguars when he registered a career-high eight sacks.

According to Spotrac, Jackson was scheduled to make $9 million in base salary next season prior to the restructuring.

Following a disappointing 4-11-1 campaign in 2020 and with so many cap issues mounting, the Eagles figure to have a far different roster in 2021.