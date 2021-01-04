Former Texans WR Kenny Stills, Bills Agree to Contract Ahead of NFL Playoffs

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that they signed veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills to their practice squad ahead of their AFC Wild Card Round playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Stills visited the Bills last week and now gives them another option during the playoffs should injuries or COVID-19 issues impact their receiving corps.

The 28-year-old Stills is in the midst of his eighth NFL season and previously spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans.

