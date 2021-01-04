    Chase Young on Washington's Wild-Card Game vs. Bucs: 'Tom Brady, I'm Coming'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2021

    Washington Football Team's Chase Young reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    Chase Young does not seem intimidated ahead of his first matchup with Tom Brady.  

    In fact, he seems pretty motivated to take down the GOAT.

    The Washington Football Team defensive end jogged off the field after Sunday's division-clinching win over the Philadelphia Eagles calling out Brady.

    "Tom Brady! Tom Brady, I'm coming. I want Tom!" Young said.

    Young turned in a stellar rookie season, posting 42 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles as part of a strong Washington front seven. Washington could present an interesting challenge for Brady, whose struggles late in his career have often come when opposing teams have generated pressure with their down linemen.

    The Football Team had one of the best pass defenses in the NFL this season, finishing third in opponent quarterback rating and second in passing yards allowed, in addition to recording 47 sacks. The defense also coalesced over the second half of the season, leading Washington to five wins in its last seven games.

    While the Buccaneers opened as heavy road favorites over Washington, this game may ultimately be closer than advertised if Young and Co. can actually generate pressure on Brady. 

