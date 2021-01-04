3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 17 Win

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders closed out their 2020 campaign with a wild 32-31 win over the AFC West rival Denver Broncos on Sunday. Las Vegas took the lead with less than a minute remaining on a Josh Jacobs touchdown run and a gutsy decision to go for two points instead of a tie.

For Raiders fans, it was a fitting way to finish a year that had plenty of exciting moments but ended without a playoff berth. There was nothing on the line in this game other than bragging rights, but it should give Las Vegas a bit of momentum to carry into 2021.

The win also allowed the Raiders to avoid a losing season, which is something to build upon. Here are three key takeaways from Las Vegas' thrilling Week 17 win.