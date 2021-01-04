2021 NFL Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions After Week 17

2021 NFL Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions After Week 17January 4, 2021
For 18 NFL teams, the offseason starts now. And, for those organizations and their fanbases, that's probably a good thing because there are holes to fill and free agents ready to fill them once the market opens on March 17.
Of those lineup chasms, quarterback is the most pivotal, and this offseason should feature some key decisions at the position. Among playoff and non-playoff teams, the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and New England Patriots have some tough calls to make.
For the Colts, it's deciding whether or not they should convince Philip Rivers to stay on for another year. For the Bears, pulling an about-face and re-signing the formerly declined Mitchell Trubisky. And, for the Patriots, Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels need to figure out if Cam Newton will run the team for another year.
Reich's Dilemma: Run It Back with Rivers or Reunite with Wentz?
It's been an up-and-down season with Rivers helming the Colts, but more up than down as they've locked in a playoff spot. Originally rumored to lean toward retirement at an injury-riddled 39 years old, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggests that the veteran gunslinger could be open to another year in Indianapolis.
With a potent rushing attack helmed by rookie Jonathan Taylor, Rivers helped the Colts hit 11-5 on the year with a quality 24 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. His ceiling isn't what it once was, but his floor is undoubtedly higher than it seemed over the first five weeks of the year (in which he threw for four touchdowns and five picks).
But if head coach Frank Reich is interested in upside, the recent potential availability of Carson Wentz adds a wrinkle to the situation. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that the benched Wentz wants a trade, and the Colts are the sole team named among those interested in the 28-year-old former star.
Reich was Wentz's offensive coordinator with the Eagles and may elect to trade for him in to compete and possibly take the starting gig. If that happens, the legend known as "Felipe Rios" could decide to skip town and retire. Still, much should depend on how Indianapolis fares this postseason.
Bears Bury Pride and Sign Trubisky
Chicago acquired Nick Foles in March 2020 and that likely gave the front office enough comfort to decline Trubisky's fifth-year rookie contract option. Then he earned the starting job to start the year, quickly lost it to Foles and subsequently won it back and excelled.
"Biscuit" wasn't an earth-mover against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 with playoff hopes on the line. But, relative to Foles, notching 33-of-42 passes for 252 yards and an interception, against a championship contender, isn't catastrophic. On the year, Chicago is 6-3 in Trubisky's starts and 2-5 with Foles leading the way.
Foles is under contract for two more years, while Biscuit, option declined, is entering free agency. The 26-year-old quarterback is a better fit for the Bears' woes on the offensive line given his mobility and should receive an offer from his former Chicago doubters.
While ESPN's Adam Schefter already reported that league sources expect the Bears to make the quarterback an offer, Fox Sports' Peter Schrager noted that both sides have agreed to wait until after the season. Unless Trubisky falters majorly against the New Orleans Saints during Wild Card Weekend, he should get his offer.
Newton and New England Part Ways
Like Rivers and Indianapolis, Cam Newton had ups and downs in his first year with a new team. Unlike Rivers and Indianapolis, the team's performance skewed downward—and steeply. At a disappointing 7-9, the Patriots missed the playoffs and, at 5-10, Newton's touchdown-to-interception ratio was most certainly a contributing factor.
Seemingly incapable of throwing the ball downfield, Newton was nonetheless just a fraction of the problem in New England. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham's production was just as mediocre, completing just 50 percent of his passes for two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Despite assumptions that there was a mutual agreement to part ways between the New England front office and Newton, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported that "the door isn't outright closed." Dubbing it a "fluid situation," Howe noted the quarterbacks available in free agency and how those contribute to each side's interest in a second year together.
Should the Patriots acquire Wentz, Newton will likely want to leave. Should they acquire Dwayne Haskins Jr., he may want to stay and compete for the job. Overall, though, one has to imagine that New England and Newton are leaning toward new, opposing directions.