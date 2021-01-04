2021 NFL Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions After Week 17

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

For 18 NFL teams, the offseason starts now. And, for those organizations and their fanbases, that's probably a good thing because there are holes to fill and free agents ready to fill them once the market opens on March 17.

Of those lineup chasms, quarterback is the most pivotal, and this offseason should feature some key decisions at the position. Among playoff and non-playoff teams, the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and New England Patriots have some tough calls to make.

For the Colts, it's deciding whether or not they should convince Philip Rivers to stay on for another year. For the Bears, pulling an about-face and re-signing the formerly declined Mitchell Trubisky. And, for the Patriots, Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels need to figure out if Cam Newton will run the team for another year.