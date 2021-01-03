    Robert Saleh to Interview for Falcons HC Opening Monday, Per 49ers' Shanahan

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2021
    Alerted 36m ago in the B/R App

    San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh cheers on his team from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 37-27. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

    San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will interview Monday for the Atlanta Falcons' head-coaching vacancy.

    Niners coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Saleh will speak with the Falcons, while The MMQB's Albert Breer reported the Detroit Lions plan to hold an interview as well.

    San Francisco's season ended Sunday with a 26-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, thus freeing up time for Saleh to pursue outside opportunities.

    It's probably only a matter of time before he lands a new gig.

    The 41-year-old has served in his current role for four seasons. During that time, the Niners have ranked 26th, 24th, second and sixth (entering Sunday) in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

    Those first two years were shaky, but Saleh eventually turned San Francisco into one of the NFL's best defensive teams. He might be doing his best work in 2020, too, given how many players have been lost to injury for some or most of the campaign.

    The Falcons moved on from Dan Quinn in October. Prior to coaching Atlanta, Quinn had been a defensive coordinator, so it's a little surprising the organization is considering going back to that well again.

    Having said that, the Falcons won't be going anywhere as long as they're allowing 392.6 yards per game, which was fifth-most in the league entering Week 17. The team just surrendered 485 yards and 44 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a defeat Sunday.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Given his success in the Bay Area, Saleh's list of suitors might grow as more teams fire their head coaches in the coming days.

    Related

      Three Falcons who fizzled out during Sunday's season finale

      Three Falcons who fizzled out during Sunday's season finale
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Three Falcons who fizzled out during Sunday's season finale

      Deen Worley
      via Falcons Wire

      2021 NFL Draft Order: Full Order After Week 17

      See where your squad is selecting ➡️

      2021 NFL Draft Order: Full Order After Week 17
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      2021 NFL Draft Order: Full Order After Week 17

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Despite Dolphins' Shortcomings, Their Future Is Bright

      Tua's rookie season didn't go as expected, but Miami has a lot of potential. @Gagnon discusses their future ➡️

      Despite Dolphins' Shortcomings, Their Future Is Bright
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Despite Dolphins' Shortcomings, Their Future Is Bright

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Black Monday: Coaching Rumors and Firing News

      NFL Black Monday: Coaching Rumors and Firing News
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Black Monday: Coaching Rumors and Firing News

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report