Robert Saleh to Interview for Falcons HC Opening Monday, Per 49ers' Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will interview Monday for the Atlanta Falcons' head-coaching vacancy.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Saleh will speak with the Falcons, while The MMQB's Albert Breer reported the Detroit Lions plan to hold an interview as well.

San Francisco's season ended Sunday with a 26-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, thus freeing up time for Saleh to pursue outside opportunities.

It's probably only a matter of time before he lands a new gig.

The 41-year-old has served in his current role for four seasons. During that time, the Niners have ranked 26th, 24th, second and sixth (entering Sunday) in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

Those first two years were shaky, but Saleh eventually turned San Francisco into one of the NFL's best defensive teams. He might be doing his best work in 2020, too, given how many players have been lost to injury for some or most of the campaign.

The Falcons moved on from Dan Quinn in October. Prior to coaching Atlanta, Quinn had been a defensive coordinator, so it's a little surprising the organization is considering going back to that well again.

Having said that, the Falcons won't be going anywhere as long as they're allowing 392.6 yards per game, which was fifth-most in the league entering Week 17. The team just surrendered 485 yards and 44 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a defeat Sunday.

Given his success in the Bay Area, Saleh's list of suitors might grow as more teams fire their head coaches in the coming days.