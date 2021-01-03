Mason Rudolph Discusses Myles Garrett Conversation After Steelers vs. Browns

David Richard/Associated Press

Mason Rudolph and Myles Garrett will forever be linked to each other after the Cleveland Browns pass-rusher hit the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in the head with his own helmet last season, and they had a brief interaction after Sunday's matchup.

Rudolph said Garrett came up to him after Cleveland's 24-22 win and told him, "good game."

"That's all it was," he said, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. "I told him good luck, had a lot of respect for him."

Rudolph started in place of Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday since it was a low-stakes game for the Steelers, who already clinched the AFC North. He finished 22-of-39 for 315 yards, two touchdowns and one interception but received little help from the rushing attack, with James Conner adding 37 yards on the ground.

Garrett had four tackles but did not register a sack.

Cleveland clinched the playoffs with the win and will face its division rivals again in the wild-card round as a result. Roethlisberger will surely play in the home game, but the Browns will worry about that next week after clinching their first playoff spot since the 2002 campaign.

That will take the Garrett-Rudolph storyline away, but it was a major one going into Sunday's game after last season's memorable incident.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely for the helmet incident, and the NFL did not reinstate him until February. The two-time Pro Bowler has 12 sacks (sixth-best in the league) and figures to be a key component in Cleveland's ability to slow Roethlisberger and the Steelers.

If the Browns can stop the run again and allow Garrett and the rest of the defensive line to focus on pressuring Big Ben, they may just pull off the upset on the road.