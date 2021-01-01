Texans' Brandin Cooks: 'I'm Not Going to Accept Any More Trades'

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Brandin Cooks has been traded three times in his seven-year NFL career and would not be happy if he is moved again.

"As far as a team thinking they could trade me for draft capital, I would caution them to think twice, because quite frankly, I'm not going to accept any more trades," the Houston Texans receiver said Friday, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "And so, for me, if you want me off your team, you've just got to let me walk and choose my destination."

Cooks began his career with the New Orleans Saints before being sent to the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and eventually the Texans before this season.

He remained productive with at least one 1,000-yard season at each of his first three stops. He is approaching that mark in 2020 as well, entering the final week with 70 catches for 984 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games.

