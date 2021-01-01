2021 NFL Free Agents: Latest Cam Newton, Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors, Predictions

2 of 3

The 49ers handed Jimmy Garoppolo a five-year contract worth $137.5 million in 2018 coming off a 2017 campaign in which he threw for seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

Fast-forward four seasons and Garoppolo once again threw seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games. This time, the non-committal nature of his contract is the point of discussion. Garoppolo has two seasons left in his pact with the Niners, but they can cut or trade him and only pay $2.8 million in dead cap charges rather than the $26.2 million he'd make under the current deal.

Given that San Francisco missed the playoffs, Garoppolo has only played one full season in his career because of injuries and the Niners potential to draft a quarterback in the first round, it would appear the team's best course of action would be to explore trade destinations for him.

However, that isn't what Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports sees the organization doing.

"It became clear this week the organization has determined the most feasible, reasonable and, therefore, the most likely scenario is that Jimmy Garoppolo will be back where he started the past three seasons," Maiocco wrote.

The writer went on to explain that it's likely the club will look to restructure his contract to lessen the financial burden of keeping him next season while pushing the money to 2022. That's the final year of his deal, and the team's cap situation could be better if the cap rises after next season.

Should they decide they want to keep him, there is flexibility in what they may do with his contract. Making more of the money guaranteed would potentially convince the quarterback to take a pay cut. Perhaps adding more years would make it more palatable.

Regardless, Garoppolo remains a fascinating element of the coming offseason. When he was healthy last season, San Francisco went 13-3 and won the NFC. However, their stellar defense and the run game had a lot to do with that.

Those are things they can't invest in if they are paying their quarterback too much. A restructure is the only option that makes sense if both parties want to continue working together.

Prediction: Garoppolo Returns on Re-Structured Deal