2021 NFL Free Agents: Latest Cam Newton, Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors, PredictionsJanuary 1, 2021
2021 NFL Free Agents: Latest Cam Newton, Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors, Predictions
While 14 teams will begin preparations for the postseason next week, a larger number of teams will officially be in offseason mode and looking at what to do to maximize their roster next season.
For quite a few teams across the league, that means looking at what to do with the quarterback position. The 2020 season wasn't particularly kind to Jimmy Garoppolo, Cam Newton or Dwayne Haskins, so it shouldn't come as a surprise they are already the focus of the rumor mill.
All three high-profile quarterbacks should be looking to leave 2020 behind and get a fresh start in 2021. Whether that new start will come with their old team is among the most interesting questions of the offseason. For Haskins, that answer is already a yes. He was released by Washington one day after losing to the Carolina Panthers last week.
The other two were at the helm of disappointing seasons for franchises with high expectations. Here's the latest buzz surrounding the three and predictions for what the offseason will bring for each.
Patriots Indicating Cam Newton Will Be Back
The Cam Newton experience in New England resulted in Newton's worst season statistically, and the Patriots suffered their first losing season since 2000.
Newton has completed 65.4 percent of his passes, which is actually second-highest in his career, but the numbers get much worse from there. He's thrown just five touchdowns in 14 starts to 10 interceptions and only 2,415 yards.
The former Panther recently expressed his frustration that he didn't have a full offseason to learn the Patriots system.
"My only regret was I wish I had more time to dissect what I was actually getting in to," Newton said, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.
However, Jeff Howe of The Athletic is more confident the Patriots will ultimately bring the quarterback back for his age-32 season. In breaking down the roster position-by-position, he had this to say about Newton's future with the team:
"The Patriots have not given definitive word on their future plans regarding Newton, although Bill Belichick’s loyalty to him throughout the season is an indication that Newton will remain a candidate to return, even if it’s to compete for the starting job or to bridge the gap until a younger quarterback is ready."
Howe's point regarding Newton continuing to play despite the results is fair, but this seems like a stretch. He went on to explore other options the team may have, which could include drafting someone like Mac Jones from Alabama or Kyle Trask out of Florida unless they trade up.
However, he also noted other trade or free-agent options could include Marcus Mariota, Gardner Minshew or Matt Stafford. All seem more appealing after the season Newton has had in Foxborough.
It seems more likely the Newton and the team will part ways and Newton will sign somewhere looking for a veteran backup. Baltimore would make sense given Robert Griffin III's expiring contract.
Prediction: Newton signs with the Baltimore Ravens
Jimmy Garoppolo Contract Restructure on the Horizon
The 49ers handed Jimmy Garoppolo a five-year contract worth $137.5 million in 2018 coming off a 2017 campaign in which he threw for seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.
Fast-forward four seasons and Garoppolo once again threw seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games. This time, the non-committal nature of his contract is the point of discussion. Garoppolo has two seasons left in his pact with the Niners, but they can cut or trade him and only pay $2.8 million in dead cap charges rather than the $26.2 million he'd make under the current deal.
Given that San Francisco missed the playoffs, Garoppolo has only played one full season in his career because of injuries and the Niners potential to draft a quarterback in the first round, it would appear the team's best course of action would be to explore trade destinations for him.
However, that isn't what Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports sees the organization doing.
"It became clear this week the organization has determined the most feasible, reasonable and, therefore, the most likely scenario is that Jimmy Garoppolo will be back where he started the past three seasons," Maiocco wrote.
The writer went on to explain that it's likely the club will look to restructure his contract to lessen the financial burden of keeping him next season while pushing the money to 2022. That's the final year of his deal, and the team's cap situation could be better if the cap rises after next season.
Should they decide they want to keep him, there is flexibility in what they may do with his contract. Making more of the money guaranteed would potentially convince the quarterback to take a pay cut. Perhaps adding more years would make it more palatable.
Regardless, Garoppolo remains a fascinating element of the coming offseason. When he was healthy last season, San Francisco went 13-3 and won the NFC. However, their stellar defense and the run game had a lot to do with that.
Those are things they can't invest in if they are paying their quarterback too much. A restructure is the only option that makes sense if both parties want to continue working together.
Prediction: Garoppolo Returns on Re-Structured Deal
"Several" Teams Interested in Dwayne Haskins
Dwayne Haskins' time in Washington may have come to an unceremonious end, but it doesn't look like he'll have to wait long to get another crack at the NFL.
The team released the quarterback last week, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported there are "several" teams who are interested in the former first-round pick. The Carolina Panthers are the only team mentioned by name in the report.
In 13 career starts over the last two seasons, he has completed 60.1 percent of his passes for 2,804 yards with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Those aren't great numbers, but he hasn't exactly been surrounded by weapons in Washington.
Off the field, Haskins was recently fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy for violating COVID-19 protocols by going to a private party where he took a picture in which he and other party-goers were maskless.
Joe Person of The Athletic reported the Panthers' interest at this point was simply "exploratory and due diligence."
Despite the poor play and questionable decision-making off the field, Haskins will undoubtedly get more chances. He was a first-round pick for a reason and has some traits that give him a high ceiling. The question becomes who will be the team to take that chance.
The Panthers are clearly interested and make some sense. Teddy Bridgewater is likely to be the quarterback there next season based on his contract, but Haskins would give them a project to eventually replace him.
This seems like a case of there being fire where there is smoke.
Prediction: Haskins signs with the Carolina Panthers