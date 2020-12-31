    Mississippi State's Malik Heath Brags on IG About Kicking Tulsa Player in Brawl

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 31, 2020

    Members of Tulsa and Mississippi State fight after time runs out in Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Mississippi State won 28-26. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
    Jim Cowsert/Associated Press

    Mississippi State and No. 24 Tulsa got into a brawl after the Bulldogs' 28-26 win in the Armed Forces Bowl on Thursday. Bulldogs wide receiver Malik Heath was notably seen kicking Tulsa defensive back TieNeal Martin on the ground before running away. 

    Afterward, Heath praised himself on Instagram Live for his role in the fight (warning: video contains profanity):

    Heath, a junior, joined the program after transferring in from Copiah-Lincoln Community College before the 2020 season.

    Steve Robertson of Genespage.com relayed how the fight seems to have begun:

    Tulsa safety Kendarin Ray also appeared to have been injured in the brawl:

    Tyler Horka of the Clarion-Ledger relayed comments from head coach Mike Leach regarding the fight.

    "Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said he had not seen enough of the brawl to make decisions on potential disciplinary consequences he might have to enact for his players' involvement at the time of his post-game news conference," Horka wrote.

    Leach also said that Tulsa players surrounded Mississippi State players during warmups. In addition, he said in his postgame interview with ESPN that his message to his team regarding the brawl would be, "Don't do it anymore."

    Mississippi State finished its season with a 4-7 mark. Tulsa ended its 2020 campaign at 6-3.

