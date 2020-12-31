Video: Buccaneers' Tom Brady Does Fantastic Impression of Rob Gronkowski

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did a spot-on impression of longtime teammate and tight end Rob Gronkowski during a press conference with reporters Thursday:

Brady was telling a story about he and Gronkowski working out together prior to a GQ Magazine's photo shoot of Gronk. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times provided more context:

Brady and Gronkowski were teammates on the New England Patriots from 2010 to 2018 and again with the Bucs this year. The duo won three Super Bowls together in New England and will be looking for their first in Tampa Bay this season.

The Brady-Gronk connection has shined again this year, with the tight end snagging six of his seven touchdowns off Brady throws.

The Bucs have clinched a playoff berth and will face a to-be-determined opponent on the road for Wild Card Weekend either Jan. 9 or Jan. 10.