NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden, Ben Simmons and Brooklyn Nets

1 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers could use another shot-creator to complement Joel Embiid in the half court, and they just so happened to make Harden's short list of preferred landing spots. Tack on the connection with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who orchestrated the 2012 trade that brought Harden to Space City, and it's easy to see why the Sixers are so often mentioned in the Harden sweepstakes.

Saying that, they may not be in a rush to make any kind of major move. They changed coaches this offseason (Doc Rivers in, Brett Brown out) and retooled the supporting cast around Embiid and Ben Simmons. They're already off to a 3-1 start, and their lone defeat occurred without Embiid.

They may not need Harden—or at least the need may not be so great that they're willing to meet what's surely an astronomic asking price.

"[With] Embiid and Simmons playing like this, I would say they're farther from a Harden trade than they were two weeks ago," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on "The Jump."

While every team is better with Harden than without, that doesn't necessarily mean Philly should empty the war chest to bring him on board. If the trade cost is outside of the Sixers' comfort range, they're making the right move in practicing patience.