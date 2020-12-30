Will Compton, A.J. Brown and More Titans Donate to Nashville Bombing Relief

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans linebacker Will Compton and several of his teammates have made monetary donations this week to aid those who were impacted by the bombing in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Christmas Day.

Compton led the way by donating $1,000 and challenging his teammates to follow suit:

Per SI.com's Michael Hogan, wide receiver A.J. Brown, offensive tackle Taylor Lewan and linebacker Daren Bates all donated as well.

Michael Gallagher of the Nashville Post subsequently reported that defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, cornerback Kristian Fulton, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and long snapper Matt Overton matched the $1,000 donated by Compton as well.

According to Gallagher, Barstool Sports and the Bussin' with the Boys podcast (hosted by Compton and Lewan) have begun selling "Nashville Strong" T-shirts with all proceeds going to Music City Inc., which benefits those impacted by the bombing.

Per CNN's Eric Levenson, police confirmed that 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner died on Christmas Day when he detonated a bomb in his RV on 2nd Avenue North in Nashville.

Nobody else was killed in the blast, but there were eight injuries and 40 buildings were damaged.

According to Gallagher, Lewan tweeted: "Nashville has been hit, knocked down and beat in 2020 but we don't go that easy," with regard to the bombing.

The donations made by Compton and his teammates came ahead of a huge game for the Titans, as they can clinch the AFC South with a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.