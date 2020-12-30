    Will Compton, A.J. Brown and More Titans Donate to Nashville Bombing Relief

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2020

    Tennessee Titans linebacker Will Compton (53) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Tennessee Titans linebacker Will Compton and several of his teammates have made monetary donations this week to aid those who were impacted by the bombing in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Christmas Day.

    Compton led the way by donating $1,000 and challenging his teammates to follow suit:

    Per SI.com's Michael Hogan, wide receiver A.J. Brown, offensive tackle Taylor Lewan and linebacker Daren Bates all donated as well. 

    Michael Gallagher of the Nashville Post subsequently reported that defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, cornerback Kristian Fulton, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and long snapper Matt Overton matched the $1,000 donated by Compton as well.

    According to Gallagher, Barstool Sports and the Bussin' with the Boys podcast (hosted by Compton and Lewan) have begun selling "Nashville Strong" T-shirts with all proceeds going to Music City Inc., which benefits those impacted by the bombing.

    Per CNN's Eric Levenson, police confirmed that 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner died on Christmas Day when he detonated a bomb in his RV on 2nd Avenue North in Nashville.

    Nobody else was killed in the blast, but there were eight injuries and 40 buildings were damaged.

    According to Gallagher, Lewan tweeted: "Nashville has been hit, knocked down and beat in 2020 but we don't go that easy," with regard to the bombing.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The donations made by Compton and his teammates came ahead of a huge game for the Titans, as they can clinch the AFC South with a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

    Related

      Titans coach Mike Vrabel: Kern, Gostowski Sunday statuses uncertain; Humphries could return

      Titans coach Mike Vrabel: Kern, Gostowski Sunday statuses uncertain; Humphries could return
      Tennessee Titans logo
      Tennessee Titans

      Titans coach Mike Vrabel: Kern, Gostowski Sunday statuses uncertain; Humphries could return

      The Tennessean
      via The Tennessean

      Kyler Will Play Sunday

      Murray (leg) says he will play in must-win Week 17 game vs. Rams: 'There's no holding back ... I'll be fine'

      Kyler Will Play Sunday
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kyler Will Play Sunday

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Panthers Interested in Haskins

      Carolina among ‘several teams’ interested in Dwayne Haskins after the season ends (Rapoport)

      Report: Panthers Interested in Haskins
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Panthers Interested in Haskins

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Kenny Stills Visiting Bills

      Free-agent WR might sign with Buffalo for playoff run (Schefter)

      Kenny Stills Visiting Bills
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kenny Stills Visiting Bills

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report