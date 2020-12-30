    Cubs' Jed Hoyer Says Willson Contreras Trade Rumors Are 'Fictional'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2020

    Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada scores on a three-run double by Jose Abreu as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras misses the throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer called the rumors about the Chicago Cubs shopping veteran catcher Willson Contreras "fictional" on Wednesday, per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com. 

    On Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweeted that the Cubs were "extensively shopping" Contreras:

    Joel Sherman of the New York Post also reported on Dec. 3 that the Cubs were "very open" to trading the veteran catcher. And on Wednesday, a number of reporters hinted that the Cubs might still be interested in dealing Contreras despite Hoyer's comments:

    And then there was this from Contreras:

    Read into that what you will.

    The 28-year-old catcher hit .243 with seven homers and 26 RBI in 57 games last season. The two-time All-Star and has spent his entire five-year MLB career with the Cubs, helpling lead them to their first title since 1908 in the 2016 season.

    If the Cubs are willing to move Contreras—despite Hoyer's insistence to the contrary—he would be a logical target for teams that need to address catcher but miss out on J.T. Realmuto in free agency. 

    But it would also leave no doubt that the Cubs are in fire-sale mode after already trading Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini and non-tendering Kyle Schwarber. This from a team that won the NL Central last season and plays in a major market like Chicago. This could be a very rough offseason for Cubs fans.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Best Free-Agent Classes in MLB History

      Looking back at the 10 greatest classes featuring Reggie Jackson, Barry Bonds and more

      Best Free-Agent Classes in MLB History
      Chicago Cubs logo
      Chicago Cubs

      Best Free-Agent Classes in MLB History

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Every MLB Team's Biggest Regret of 2020 😬

      Taking a look back at what didn't work in the pandemic-shortened season

      Every MLB Team's Biggest Regret of 2020 😬
      Chicago Cubs logo
      Chicago Cubs

      Every MLB Team's Biggest Regret of 2020 😬

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Bauer Seeking 5-Yr Megadeal

      Star FA wants five or six years in the range of $36M-40M per season, according to interested teams (Heyman)

      Bauer Seeking 5-Yr Megadeal
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Bauer Seeking 5-Yr Megadeal

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Snell: Padres Bound to Win WS

      Padres star in radio interview: ‘This team is definitely bound to get a World Series. ... And we’ve got to start working’

      Snell: Padres Bound to Win WS
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Snell: Padres Bound to Win WS

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report