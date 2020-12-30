    49ers Rumors: Robbie Gould Signs 2-Year, $7.25M Contract Extension

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 30, 2020

    San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) runs off the field at half time an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)
    Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

    Rather than wait to decide if they wanted to guarantee the rest of Robbie Gould's contract, the San Francisco 49ers have reportedly given their veteran kicker a new deal. 

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gould will sign a two-year, $7.25 million dollar contract that is fully guaranteed through the 2022 season. 

    The 49ers had to decide by Jan. 2 if they were going to pick up the final two seasons of the four-year extension Gould signed before the 2019 season. 

    Per Over the Cap, Gould would have counted for a total of $10 million against the cap between 2021 and 2022 under his previous contract. 

    Gould is coming off his worst game of the season, with two missed field goals and a missed extra point in Saturday's 20-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals. 

    Despite that one blip on the radar, head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear the 49ers wouldn't use that as their determining factor for Gould's contract.

    "You've got to look at the body of work," Shanahan told reporters on Saturday. "Robbie's been unbelievable since he's been here with us."

    Now in his 16th season, Gould has been one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL throughout his career. The 38-year-old ranks fifth all-time with an 86.58 percent success rate on field goals. He's made 114 of 129 attempts (88.4 percent) in four seasons with the 49ers.

      

