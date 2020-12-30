NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Updated AFC, NFC Wild Card Bracket Ahead of Week 17

0 of 4

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

With an extra wild-card berth added to each conference, there will be 14 teams in the NFL playoffs this season. However, there are 18 teams still alive entering Week 17, meaning four teams that have postseason aspirations are going to come up short.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, there is still much to be decided in both the AFC and NFC.

In the AFC, only three teams have clinched playoff spots, and each did so by winning its division title: the Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West), Buffalo Bills (AFC East) and Pittsburgh Steelers (AFC North). The other four spots are still up for grabs, and there are five teams, all of which are 10-5, battling for those berths.

In the NFC, four teams have clinched playoff berths. Three of them are division champions: the Green Bay Packers (NFC North), New Orleans Saints (NFC South) and Seattle Seahawks (NFC West). The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have also secured their spot as one of the three wild-card teams.

Here's a look at the NFL playoff picture, followed by several of the top storylines for Week 17. (All potential clinching scenarios are courtesy of NFL.com.)