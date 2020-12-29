No. 5 Houston Upset by Tulsa After Brandon Rachal's FTs with 0.1 Seconds Left

Dave Crenshaw/Associated Press

No. 5 Houston is undefeated no more.

Unranked Tulsa (5-3, 2-1 AAC) toppled the Cougars 65-64 thanks to free throws from Brandon Rachal with 0.1 seconds left in regulation. Houston (7-1, 2-1 AAC) held a 64-63 lead with 10 seconds remaining after Caleb Mills sank a jumper, but Rachal drew the foul just before the clock expired, giving him a chance to at least tie the game.

Instead, he sank both free throws to win it.

The Cougars were coming off a 63-54 victory at UCF that was a bit too close for comfort until the end as the Knights trailed by just six with under 2:30 to play. Yet the top-ranked program was able to escape with a late run and some clutch foul shooting.

That wasn't the case Tuesday.

After racing out to an early 11-point lead, Houston struggled to create any separation from Tulsa for the rest of the night.

Rachal, a senior from Louisiana, kept the Golden Hurricane alive with 22 points and eight rebounds. Only one other player for Tulsa scored more than seven points as Curtis Haywood II added nine off the bench.

Quentin Grimes led Houston with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the loss.

The Cougars' road trip continues Sunday as they travel to SMU (5-0, 1-0) before returning home to face Wichita State (4-2, 2-0). Meanwhile, Tulsa heads to Cincinnati (2-5, 0-2) on Saturday to try taking advantage of a Bearcats team that's struggled to find many wins this year.