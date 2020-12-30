Sugar Bowl 2021: Examining Key Stats, Matchups for Ohio State vs. Clemson

0 of 2

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The most frequent semifinal matchup of the College Football Playoff era will open another chapter at the 2021 Sugar Bowl.

The Clemson Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes have played each other on three occasions at the semifinal stage. Friday's matchup in New Orleans will be their second consecutive semifinal meeting.

Last season's clash could provide some clues as to how the Sugar Bowl will play out. Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields were both at the helms of their respective offenses in that game.

Lawrence and Fields are two of the most talented quarterbacks in college football, but only one of them has been able to show off the true extent of his talent over a long span of games in 2020.

Lawrence's edge in playing time, and title-winning experience, could help Clemson power past Ohio State, but he does have to solve a difficult matchup in the passing game to advance back to the national championship.