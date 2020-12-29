    Masters Delays 2021 Ticketing Rollout, Hopes to Host Spectators in Some Capacity

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2020

    Tiger Woods helps Masters' champion Dustin Johnson with his green jacket after his victory at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    The Masters is not yet sure how it will handle spectators for its 2021 tournament in April and is delaying its ticket process as it weighs its options.

    Bob Harig of ESPN reported the news, noting the plan is to host some spectators after it held the 2020 tournament without fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "Our intention is to communicate our decisions for the 2021 Masters to all patrons of record by the end of January," an email sent by the Augusta National Golf Club to ticket holders said. "No further action is needed with your account at this time."

    The biggest issue for the tournament is the fact that its tickets and badges are presold.

    That means it will need to come up with a plan beyond simply selling fewer tickets if it can host some fans but not at full capacity.

    Dustin Johnson won the 2020 tournament by five strokes for his second major title.

