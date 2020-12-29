Miami's D'Eriq King Exits vs. Oklahoma State with Apparent Knee Injury

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Miami Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King left his team's Cheez-It Bowl matchup against the No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Tuesday at Camping World Stadium with an apparent right knee injury.

The injury occurred while King was making a cut on a five-yard run with four-plus minutes remaining in the first half. N'Kosi Perry replaced King at quarterback.

"D'Eriq King injury doesn't look good," Manny Navarro of The Athletic wrote. "Have to hope at this point [it's] just a badly bruised knee and nothing with torn ligaments or broken bones."

The ESPN broadcast noted that King rejected a cart to take him off the field. He received assistance back to the locker room.

King had completed 10 of 13 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 18 yards prior to leaving the game. He did not return after halftime, and ESPN's Katie George reported that Miami ruled King out for the remainder of the game with a right leg injury.

King spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Houston. He notably had 50 total touchdowns (36 passing, 14 rushing) while completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 2,982 yards (8.6 passing yards per attempt) in 2018.

Unfortunately, King suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee on a non-contact play during his team's 48-17 win over Tulane on Nov. 15. He underwent successful surgery and came back in time to start for Houston in 2019 but decided to redshirt four games into the season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In January, King announced his plans to transfer to Miami. Entering Tuesday's bowl game, the signal-caller had completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 2,570 yards, 22 touchdowns and just five interceptions in addition to 520 rushing yards and four more scores.

Thanks largely to King, Miami improved from a 6-7 mark last year to 8-2 during the 2020 regular-season slate. Miami's only two losses were to Clemson, which finished second in the final College Football Playoff rankings, and North Carolina (No. 13).

The Hurricanes offense also drastically improved, with the team scoring 34.0 points per game in 2020 (27th out of 127 FBS teams) versus 25.7 last season (90th out of 130 FBS squads).

The Manvel, Texas, native announced Dec. 26 that he plans to return to Miami for the 2021 season.

King and the No. 18 Hurricanes entered their matchup with the Cowboys looking for Miami's first bowl win since 2016.