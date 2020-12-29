NBA G League Reportedly Eyeing 2021 Season at Disney World Bubble

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

The NBA may be turning to Mickey Mouse once again as it looks to play basketball amid the COVID-19 pandemic, only this time for the G League.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the G League is "focused on" playing a 12-to-15 game 2021 season at the Walt Disney World Resort. The tentative plan is to start the season on Feb. 8 with teams arriving in their home markets on Jan. 19 and arriving at the bubble-like location on Jan. 26.

The playoffs would then run March 5-9.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.