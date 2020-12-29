    NBA G League Reportedly Eyeing 2021 Season at Disney World Bubble

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2020

    FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, basketballs sit in a rack on the court during a training session by the Brooklyn Nets at the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City. The four major pro sports leagues and the NCAA think that expanding legal betting will lead to more game-fixing. The architects of New Jersey’s successful legal challenge to the sports gambling ban say those fears are overstated and that bringing sports betting out of the shadows will make it easier to detect illegal activity. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
    Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

    The NBA may be turning to Mickey Mouse once again as it looks to play basketball amid the COVID-19 pandemic, only this time for the G League.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the G League is "focused on" playing a 12-to-15 game 2021 season at the Walt Disney World Resort. The tentative plan is to start the season on Feb. 8 with teams arriving in their home markets on Jan. 19 and arriving at the bubble-like location on Jan. 26.

    The playoffs would then run March 5-9.

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      ESPN: Eighteen Teams Set To Participate In G League Bubble; Location Still Unknown

      ESPN: Eighteen Teams Set To Participate In G League Bubble; Location Still Unknown
      G League logo
      G League

      ESPN: Eighteen Teams Set To Participate In G League Bubble; Location Still Unknown

      Ridiculous Upside
      via Ridiculous Upside

      NBA to Allow Recruiting of Veterans for G League

      NBA to Allow Recruiting of Veterans for G League
      G League logo
      G League

      NBA to Allow Recruiting of Veterans for G League

      Jonathan Givony
      via ESPN.com

      What It’s Like to Be a G League Player During COVID

      What It’s Like to Be a G League Player During COVID
      G League logo
      G League

      What It’s Like to Be a G League Player During COVID

      Yaron Weitzman
      via SLAM

      Facts About NBA G League Alumni in the NBA

      Facts About NBA G League Alumni in the NBA
      G League logo
      G League

      Facts About NBA G League Alumni in the NBA

      NBA G League
      via NBA G League