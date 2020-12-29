Widow of Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Reportedly Sues City of Los Angeles

WWE.com

Siliana Gaspard, the widow of former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard, has filed a lawsuit alleging negligence and dangerous condition of public property by the state of California, Los Angeles County and the city of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Daily News reported on Dec. 22.

Shad Gaspard died after drowning in May after a rip current swept him away while he was swimming with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh, in Venice Beach, California on May 17.

Lifeguards attempted to save Gaspard and his son after they were caught in rough waters, but rescuers said Gaspard told them to save Aryeh first. Crews recovered Gaspard's body in the early morning hours of May 20.

The Daily News provided more information on Siliana Gaspard's lawsuit.

"Siliana Gaspard alleges there were insufficient signs warning of the dangers of swimming there, that lifeguards who tried to rescue her husband and his 10-year-old son near the 4200 block of S. Ocean Front Walk were understaffed and not properly trained, and that they did not bring the proper equipment. She further alleges the rescuers assisted the boy, but “left Shad Gaspard in the water to die.

"The plaintiff brought the still unofficial lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of herself and Gaspard’s son, identified in her court papers only as A.G., and is seeking unspecified damages and burial costs."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per TMZ Sports, Siliana Gaspard is suing for "unspecified damages and burial costs."

Many people, including Triple H and The Rock, offered their condolences and remembrances of Shad Gaspard, who formed one-half of the WWE tag team "Cryme Time" with JTG. After leaving WWE in 2010, Gaspard moved on to acting, making appearances in television and film.