    Bettor Loses $700K on Wagers for Patriots to Beat Bills

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2020

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, rear, celebrates his touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs, front, in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    One bettor out there will not be having a happy New Year. 

    According to BetGM (h/t the Buffalo News), one very brash bettor wagered "wagered $500,000 on the New England Patriots plus seven points and another $200,000 on the Patriots' money line of plus 270" before Monday night's matchup with the Buffalo Bills

    The Bills won easily 38-9, leaving that bettor out a whopping $700,000. Had both bets landed, the bettor would have collected a cool $1,040,000. But the 6-9 Pats didn't come close to making that a reality. 

    The Pats are also 6-9 against the spread this season, so perhaps putting that much faith in them to cover wasn't particularly wise. 

