Bettor Loses $700K on Wagers for Patriots to Beat Bills

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

One bettor out there will not be having a happy New Year.

According to BetGM (h/t the Buffalo News), one very brash bettor wagered "wagered $500,000 on the New England Patriots plus seven points and another $200,000 on the Patriots' money line of plus 270" before Monday night's matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills won easily 38-9, leaving that bettor out a whopping $700,000. Had both bets landed, the bettor would have collected a cool $1,040,000. But the 6-9 Pats didn't come close to making that a reality.

The Pats are also 6-9 against the spread this season, so perhaps putting that much faith in them to cover wasn't particularly wise.