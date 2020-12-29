Bettor Loses $700K on Wagers for Patriots to Beat Bills

Bettor Loses $700K on Wagers for Patriots to Beat BillsDecember 29, 2020
Charles Krupa/Associated Press
One bettor out there will not be having a happy New Year.
According to BetGM (h/t the Buffalo News), one very brash bettor wagered "wagered $500,000 on the New England Patriots plus seven points and another $200,000 on the Patriots' money line of plus 270" before Monday night's matchup with the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills won easily 38-9, leaving that bettor out a whopping $700,000. Had both bets landed, the bettor would have collected a cool $1,040,000. But the 6-9 Pats didn't come close to making that a reality.
The Pats are also 6-9 against the spread this season, so perhaps putting that much faith in them to cover wasn't particularly wise.
