    Mike Tomlin: Steelers' TJ Watt Is 'Visiting from Another Planet,' Should Be DPOY

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2020

    Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
    Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn't sure whether star linebacker T.J. Watt is of this world.

    While making the case for Watt to be the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, Tomlin told reporters Tuesday he's "visiting from another planet" and possesses "unique talent."

    Watt leads the NFL in sacks (15) and tackles for loss (26) while having forced two fumbles and intercepted one pass. The 26-year-old earned his third straight Pro Bowl nod, and a second consecutive All-Pro honor will surely follow. 

    In addition to Watt's individual success, the Steelers are allowing the second-fewest yards (302.3) and points (19.2) per game. Football Outsiders has Pittsburgh first in defensive efficiency.

    Watt is putting up huge numbers on the NFL's best defense, which makes for a strong Defensive Player of the Year recipe.

    You can make a good case for Aaron Donald, who has 41 total tackles and nearly as many sacks (13.5) as Watt despite lining up at a more interior position. Donald is approaching LeBron James territory in that he's basically the league's best on his side of the ball every year, regardless of whether that's reflected in the postseason award voting.

    Xavien Howard might follow Stephon Gilmore to make it back-to-back DPOYs for cornerbacks. The Miami Dolphins star has intercepted nine passes, anchoring a secondary that ranks fourth in opponent passer rating (85.3).

    Should Watt go on to lead the pack, he'll still need two more Defensive Player of the Year trophies to catch his older brother J.J.

