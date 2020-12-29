Master P, Baron Davis in Talks to Acquire Reebok from Adidas

Ann-Sophie Fjello-Jensen/Associated Press

Former NBA star Baron Davis and rapper Master P have joined together in an attempt to purchase Reebok.

Master P told ESPN's Eric Woodyard about the duo's hopes of purchasing the apparel company:

Reebok is currently a subsidiary of Adidas, which purchased the company in 2005.

In a statement released on Dec. 14, Adidas said it has "begun to assess strategic alternatives" for the company that "include both a potential sale of Reebok as well as Reebok remaining a part of the company."

In October, Siladitya Ray of Forbes cited Germany-based publication Manager Magazin that reported Adidas is hoping to sell Reebok for $2.4 billion before the COVID-19 pandemic, but "may have to settle for less now."

Adidas noted it aimed to make an official announcement about the direction of the company on March 10, 2021.

Master P is a successful business entrepreneur who launched No Limit Records in 1991 and has ventured into areas that include entertainment conglomerate P. Miller Enterprises.

Davis has turned his attention toward acting and business since his final NBA season in 2011-12. He created the Black Santa Company in 2016. The two-time All-Star has appeared in movies, including Uncle Drew and That's My Boy.