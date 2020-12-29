NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, Spencer Dinwiddie, Nets

1 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

One team that has been involved in Harden trade rumors is the Brooklyn Nets, as it's been previously reported that they're one of his preferred landing spots. But according to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Nets might not be interested in swinging a deal for the former NBA MVP.

"It's unclear to me, frankly, if those teams have had anything resembling a serious conversation about James Harden," Lowe recently said on his podcast (h/t RealGM). "Let's make that clear. I don't sense that there's been hardly any traction there at all. And maybe the way the Nets started had them thinking, 'Why are we messing with this?'"

Brooklyn has opened the season with back-to-back wins over the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. And although it's since lost back-to-back games to the Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies, it's gotten strong play from returning superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, both of whom have recovered from injuries.

Meanwhile, Harden scored 44 and 34 points in the Rockets' first two games, respectively. So, despite the noise coming from trade rumors and off-the-court stuff, he's shown that he's clearly still capable of playing at a high level when he's on the court. And he would make any team better, it just may be hard to acquire him with his value so high.

But for now, Harden and the Rockets will keep playing, as will the Nets, and we'll see if a trade for the eight-time All-Star materializes.