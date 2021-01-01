Fantasy Football Week 17: Biggest DFS Sleepers at Every PositionJanuary 1, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 17: Biggest DFS Sleepers at Every Position
For many leagues, the fantasy playoffs ended last week, but managers can still have some fun with daily fantasy as the NFL packs all of the Week 17 games into one Sunday.
Entering the final week of the season, teams that secured playoff spots will have the option to rest starters. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave an indirect warning to fantasy players. He's going to keep some of his first-stringers on the sideline. Clubs outside the postseason picture will likely sit star players with nagging injuries.
With so many lineup uncertainties, we'll highlight some intriguing sleeper options for Week 17. In daily fantasy format, we're going to take a look at value. Using a $50,000 salary, where can you spend little cash for the most production? All of the selections are under $6,000.
Quarterbacks
Derek Carr vs. Denver Broncos
Last week, against the Miami Dolphins, Derek Carr played through a groin injury. He threw for 336 yards, a touchdown and leaped over a pile for a rushing score.
With more time to heal, Carr should have a solid outing against the Denver Broncos, who've surrendered an average of 284.3 passing yards over their last four contests. Denver fields the 26th-ranked pass defense and allows the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.
Andy Dalton vs. New York Giants
In Week 16, Andy Dalton put together his best performance of the 2020 season, throwing for a season-high 377 yards and three touchdowns.
We're going to see the Dallas Cowboys play their starters with a chance to win the NFC East. They need a win and a Washington Football Team loss. With wideouts Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb healthy, Dalton could rack up big numbers in a matchup with the New York Giants, who field the 16th-ranked pass defense.
Cam Newton vs. New York Jets
Last week, the New England Patriots benched Cam Newton for Jarrett Stidham in the second half of their contest with the Buffalo Bills. Don't give up on him yet. During an interview with WEEI, head coach Bill Belichick didn't suggest a change at quarterback for Week 17.
"I would imagine [Cam Newton will start]," Belichick said. "We're going through that right now. We'll see."
For now, Newton seems like the probable starter. He would have a favorable matchup against a New York Jets defense that allows the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. He scored two rushing touchdowns on Gang Green in Week 9.
Running Backs
Darrel Williams vs. Los Angeles Chargers
In Week 16, Darrel Williams led the Kansas City Chiefs in carries (10), rushing for 46 yards along with four receptions for 27 yards. He'll likely handle the majority load Sunday as the starters rest before the playoffs.
Assuming Le'Veon Bell sits out, Williams could touch the ball 15-20 times against the Los Angeles Chargers, who rank 21st in defending the run. If you're in need of a running back, he's a solid pickup capable of racking up 80-100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.
Dare Ogunbowale vs. Indianapolis Colts
The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out James Robinson (ankle) for Week 17, which means Dare Ogunbowale will have another busy Sunday. He logged 14 carries for 71 yards and caught three passes for seven yards against the Chicago Bears last week.
Ogunbowale doesn't have a favorable matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts' second-ranked run defense. However, his workload should yield solid fantasy production. Quarterback Mike Glennon targeted him five times in the previous contest. With 12-15 carries and a handful of looks in the passing game, Ogunbowale has big-time sleeper appeal.
Malcolm Brown vs. Arizona Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams likely lost two key starters to injury in their last contest.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, quarterback Jared Goff underwent surgery on his broken right thumb, and John Wolford is expected to start.
Darrell Henderson suffered a high ankle sprain, which will likely keep him out Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Fellow running back Cam Akers missed the Rams' Week 16 contest because of a high ankle sprain. He's questionable for Sunday's matchup.
Malcolm Brown should handle a lot of touches for a run-heavy offense without its starting quarterback and two ball-carriers nursing high ankle sprains. He has a good chance of logging 15-plus carries against an Arizona Cardinals run defense that allows 4.7 yards per carry, which ranks 26th leaguewide.
Wide Receivers
Russell Gage vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wideout Julio Jones hasn't played since Week 13 because of a hamstring injury. At 4-11, the Atlanta Falcons have lost hope of the playoffs long ago. They have no reason to push their star receiver back on to the field unless he's fully healthy, which seems like a long shot.
In the Falcons' Week 15 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Russell Gage had a solid outing, hauling in five passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. If Jones doesn't suit up, he could have another decent fantasy output versus the Bucs' 22nd-ranked pass defense.
Kendrick Bourne vs. Seattle Seahawks
The San Francisco 49ers have already ruled out wideout Brandon Aiyuk with a high ankle sprain. Deebo Samuel has missed the last two games because of a hamstring injury.
Even though tight end George Kittle returned to the lineup last week, Kendrick Bourne could take advantage of more opportunities as the team's top two wideouts deal with injuries. Furthermore, the Seattle Seahawks have secured a playoff spot, so the coaching staff may pull starters early or not play them at all.
The Seahawks allow the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Bourne caught eight passes for 81 yards against this defense in Week 8.
Zach Pascal vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Try a sleeper stack with Philip Rivers and Zach Pascal.
Over the last two games, Pascal has converted 12 targets into eight receptions for 143 yards and three touchdowns. He could see more looks in the passing game if fellow wideout Michael Pittman Jr. doesn't clear concussion protocol in time for Sunday's game.
In a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars' 27th-ranked pass defense, Pascal could put up big numbers as a primary starter, who's had a solid role over the last two weeks.
Tight Ends
Irv Smith Jr. vs. Detroit Lions
Tight end Kyle Rudolph has missed the Minnesota Vikings' last three games because of a foot injury. The team ruled him out for Sunday. His absence boosts Irv Smith Jr.'s fantasy outlook.
Over the last three weeks, Smith has caught 13 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns. As the likely starter in the upcoming matchup, he has great sleeper value against the Detroit Lions' 32nd-ranked scoring defense.
Jordan Akins vs. Tennessee Titans
Despite a hand injury, quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn't voiced any doubt that he'll play against the Tennessee Titans. His pass-catchers should benefit against the 23rd-ranked scoring defense that allows the fourth-most yards.
Since Week 14, Akins has 12 catches for 109 yards without a score, but he's seen a steady number of targets (16) in that period. He has a decent chance to score against a generous defensive unit.
Trey Burton vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Despite the competition for targets at tight end with Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox, Trey Burton has a decent role in the Indianapolis Colts' passing attack. He's had at least four targets in eight out of 12 games, including last week's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Jacksonville Jaguars allow the second-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. If you're desperate for a sneaky play at the position, Burton could find the end zone against a defense that struggles to cover big-bodied pass-catchers.
Fantasy points allowed provided by FantasyPros.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.