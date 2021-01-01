Fantasy Football Week 17: Biggest DFS Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 4

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Derek Carr vs. Denver Broncos

DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700

Last week, against the Miami Dolphins, Derek Carr played through a groin injury. He threw for 336 yards, a touchdown and leaped over a pile for a rushing score.

With more time to heal, Carr should have a solid outing against the Denver Broncos, who've surrendered an average of 284.3 passing yards over their last four contests. Denver fields the 26th-ranked pass defense and allows the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.

Andy Dalton vs. New York Giants

DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600

In Week 16, Andy Dalton put together his best performance of the 2020 season, throwing for a season-high 377 yards and three touchdowns.

We're going to see the Dallas Cowboys play their starters with a chance to win the NFC East. They need a win and a Washington Football Team loss. With wideouts Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb healthy, Dalton could rack up big numbers in a matchup with the New York Giants, who field the 16th-ranked pass defense.

Cam Newton vs. New York Jets

DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500

Last week, the New England Patriots benched Cam Newton for Jarrett Stidham in the second half of their contest with the Buffalo Bills. Don't give up on him yet. During an interview with WEEI, head coach Bill Belichick didn't suggest a change at quarterback for Week 17.

"I would imagine [Cam Newton will start]," Belichick said. "We're going through that right now. We'll see."

For now, Newton seems like the probable starter. He would have a favorable matchup against a New York Jets defense that allows the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. He scored two rushing touchdowns on Gang Green in Week 9.