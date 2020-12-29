Lakers News: Latest on LeBron James' Award, Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma

1 of 3

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

LeBron James has a reached an almost mythical, Mount Rushmore-level of brilliance on the basketball court. But if it's possible, he's been arguably even more influential off the court as a tireless advocate for social justice and someone who's made it his personal duty to elevate his hometown community of Akron, Ohio.

In recognition of his work both on and off the court, the King was crowned as The Associated Press' Male Athlete of the Year for a record-tying fourth time.

"I still know what I do on the floor and obviously, I give everything to the game," James told the AP's Tim Reynolds. "But I can make a greater impact off the floor right now, more than I can on the floor. And I want to continue to inspire people with the way I play the game of basketball. But there's so many more things that I can do off the floor to help cultivate people, inspire people, bring people together, empower them."

James became the first player to win NBA Finals MVP for three different franchises, while delivering the Lakers their first world title since 2010. He led the league in assists for the first time in his career (10.2) and surpassed the late Kobe Bryant for No. 3 on the all-time scoring list.

James, who received the honor in 2013, 2016 and 2018, matched Lance Armstong and Tiger Woods for the most honors by men. Three women have won the award at least four times: Babe Didrikson (six), Serena Williams (five) and Chris Evert (four).