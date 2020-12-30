4 Reasons Ryan Fitzpatrick Should Be Dolphins' Starter Heading into Week 17

0 of 4

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has employed what some might consider an innovative approach at quarterback with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and first-round rookie Tua Tagovailoa.

With playoff positioning at stake in Week 16, Flores yanked Tagovailoa from the lineup late, handing the offense over to Fitzpatrick and eventually winning 26-25 over the Las Vegas Raiders. Afterward, he said the move was like going to a "relief pitcher in the ninth," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He added that Tagovailoa will get the start in Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Yet with the playoffs at stake, it makes more sense to rely on the veteran.

It's a unique problem: Do the Dolphins embrace the future now and let the rookie get reps? Or do they go all-in on winning, potentially delaying their next step forward?

Here are a few reasons why they should give the nod to Fitzpatrick.