    Zion Williamson 1-of-1 Rookie Card Expected to Auction for 'At Least' $750K

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 29, 2020

    FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson walks onto the court during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in New Orleans. A Florida appeals court has granted Williamson’s motion to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. The order Wednesday shifts the focus to separate but related case between the same litigants in federal court in North Carolina. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)
    Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

    The latest addition to the hot market for rare Zion Williamson rookie cards is expected to fetch nearly seven figures when it heads to auction in January, per Darren Rovell of The Action Network

    A one-of-a-kind Logoman card for the 2019-20 breakout star, the only one produced in the latest drop of Panini's Flawless collection, was picked from a pack that sold for $6,700 and is expected to sell for at least $750,000 next month. 

    This isn't the first six-figure sale for a Williamson card. In June, when he had played just 19 games in the NBA, one rare Williamson card sold for $99,800. 

    If the rest of his career is anything like what he's managed to produce in the first 27 games, where he's averaged 22.4 points on 57.2 percent shooting with 6.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.7 minutes per contest, the price of his rare cards will likely only continue to grow. 

