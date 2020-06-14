Pelicans' Zion Williamson Autographed Rookie Card Sells for $99.8K on eBay

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Zion Williamson hype is real.

So real, in fact, that an autographed Williamson rookie card has reportedly been sold for $99,800, according to Darren Rovell of the Action Network.

Hopefully, the buyer is willing to pony up the extra $3.85 for shipping.

While that wouldn't put the card in the upper echelon of values—Honus Wagner's 1909-11 T206 is reportedly worth over $3 million—it's a pretty penny to pay for the card of someone with 19 professional games under his belt.

Granted, he's made the most of those games, averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 58.9 percent from the field and an impressive 46.2 percent from three. There's little doubt Williamson is on the path to stardom with a unique combination of size, strength and athleticism that feels like the melding of Charles Barkley and peak Shawn Kemp.

Add it up and you get one expensive trading card.