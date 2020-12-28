Dwayne Haskins Says He Takes 'Full Responsibility' for Release from WFT

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team released quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Monday after less than two seasons with the team.

Haskins released a statement on his private Twitter account following the announcement (h/t Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN):

In the team's statement, Washington head coach Ron Rivera said that he met with Haskins on Monday and told him he believed "it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways."

Haskins, 23, opened the season as the team's starter but lost the gig after four games to Kyle Allen. And when Allen was injured, it was Alex Smith—who last played in 2018—who moved atop the depth chart. In two seasons, Washington has gone 3-10 in Haskins' starts.

This week was the final straw. Haskins was stripped of his captaincy and fined $40,000 after he violated the NFL's COVID-19 protocols by attending his girlfriend's birthday party last week without a mask.

Despite that, Washington gave him his second straight start with Jones out injured. That ended poorly, as Haskins was benched in the fourth quarter of the team's 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers. A win would have clinched the NFC East title for Washington.

Instead, Haskins went 14-of-28 for 154 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, two sacks and a lost fumble. The team turned to Taylor Heinicke and he immediately outplayed Haskins, finishing 12-of-19 for 137 yards and a touchdown.

It's never a great sign when a 27-year-old journeyman like Heinicke outplays your former No. 15 overall pick.

Haskins will now go on waivers, and if a team claims him it will be on the hook for the $4.2 million in fully guaranteed base salary he's owed between the 2021-22 seasons. Hardly the steepest price, though teams willing to roll the dice on Haskins may simply wait until the offseason before signing him to a "prove-it" deal.