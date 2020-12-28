John Calipari Says Cam'Ron Fletcher Has Returned to Kentucky After Suspension

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari said that freshman forward Cam'Ron Fletcher has returned to the team following a suspension:

Calipari announced on Twitter last Monday that Fletcher had been suspended from the team after an emotional outburst on the bench:

The incident occurred during Kentucky's 75-63 loss to UNC on Dec. 19. Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio relayed Calipari's comments on the situation:

Fletcher, a freshman forward from St. Louis, has averaged 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per game. He played just three minutes against UNC on Dec. 19 and did not take part in his team's Dec. 26 matchup against Louisville, which the Wildcats lost 62-59.

Fletcher is part of Kentucky's star-studded 2020 recruiting class that ranked first on 247Sports' list of the best incoming freshmen groups.

Calipari recruited a pair of 5-star players in Brandon Boston Jr. and Terrence Clarke and added a quartet of 4-star recruits that included Fletcher.

All six prospects were ranked in the top 70 nationally. Fletcher, a small forward, ranked 68th nationally, 15th at his position and second in Missouri.

Fletcher's college career hasn't gotten off to the best start, and UK has struggled as a team, going 1-6 in its first seven games. However, Fletcher and the Wildcats have time to turn it around with the entire SEC slate still ahead of them. Kentucky opens conference play on Saturday at Mississippi State.