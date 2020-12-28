JuJu Smith-Schuster's Mom Says She Received Death Threats for WR's Logo Dances

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Sammy Toa-Schuster, mother of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, said she received death threats related to her son dancing on the midfield logo prior to games.

Schuster wrote on Instagram that she had been receiving "weeks of so many hate messages to death threats" after her son scored a touchdown in the Steelers' 28-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts:

Smith-Schuster drew the ire of some opponents in recent weeks for dancing on their logo prior to games and posting them on TikTok.

Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Poyer told reporters after a Week 14 win over the Steelers that Smith-Schuster's dance motivated the team:

“We felt the momentum of the game swing. And I ain’t going to lie. Seeing them dancing on our logo pre-game and seeing all that, that turns you up a little bit. It kind of gives you a little second itch to come out and play with some extra fire. We were hyped up on the sideline, we had a big win. And we were just having fun.”

In the lead up to Pittsburgh's game against the Colts, Smith-Schuster told reporters he was going to stop dancing on logos "for the betterment of myself and my teammates."

Smith-Schuster responded by recording a season-high 96 yards against the Colts, including the go-ahead 25-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

The win gave the Steelers their first playoff berth and AFC North championship since 2017.