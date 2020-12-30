Answering One 2021 Draft Question for Every NFL TeamDecember 30, 2020
Answering One 2021 Draft Question for Every NFL Team
The NFL equivalent of the holiday season doesn't occur for another four months.
On April 29 through May 1, the 2021 NFL draft is set to be held in Cleveland, Ohio. The 32 teams will make their selections, and fans will be as excited as when they unwrap gifts from their loved ones.
Between now and then, teams must complete their scouting reports, build draft boards, interview prospects, assess medical evaluations, watch workouts and debate system and culture fits. Some of the class' top prospects didn't play this fall after opting out during the COVID-19 pandemic, which will make evaluations even more difficult.
To better understand the direction of each franchise, fans provided B/R Gridiron with one burning question regarding the draft possibilities for their favorite squad. A quick thank you to all who participated.
Until the draft actually rolls around, everyone can put their wish list together and see if their team gets them exactly what they wanted.
Will the Arizona Cardinals Replace Patrick Peterson?
Should the Arizona Cardinals target a cornerback or maybe linebackers? (@jessefenner)
The Cardinals have two significant pending free agents in cornerback Patrick Peterson and outside linebacker Haason Reddick. Peterson has been the soul of Arizona's defense for nearly a decade, while Reddick finally started to realize his potential this season.
How general manager Steve Keim handles those contract situations in free agency will help determine direction Arizona goes in the draft.
Cornerback seems the more likely target of the two since Peterson is an older veteran who isn't playing as well, and Arizona has unsuccessfully searched to find another cover corner for years. With a draft pick likely in the late teens, the Cardinals should target prospects like South Carolina's Jaycee Horn, Clemson's Derion Kendrick or Florida State's Asante Samuel Jr.
Will the Atlanta Falcons Consider QB Options Beyond Matt Ryan?
How good are Ohio State's Justin Fields, BYU's Zach Wilson and North Dakota State's Trey Lance? Should the Atlanta Falcons pull the trigger on one of those or wait for a quarterback until next year? (@atedore)
The problem with the Atlanta Falcons' current quarterback setup is that Matt Ryan remains under contract through the 2023 campaign, and his salary makes a potential trade or release quite difficult.
Even if the Falcons traded Ryan with a post-June 1 designation, they'd eat $17.9 million of his salary, according to Over The Cap. That number would increase to $23.4 million with a post-June 1 release.
However, the Falcons have to consider the long-term upside of taking a top quarterback prospect if they wind up with a top-five pick.
Fields, Wilson and Lance all have the potential to be top-10 selections. It'll come down to whether the next Falcons general manager has the patience to take a shot at one of them and then let them sit for a year or two behind Ryan before kickstarting an inevitable rebuild.
He or she probably should.
When Should the Baltimore Ravens Draft a Wide Receiver?
With elite wide receivers being taken beyond the first round, do you think it is logical for the Baltimore Ravens to draft a wide receiver in Round 1? If so, who? (@a03253)
There's no need for the Ravens to force their hand with yet another deep and talented wide receiver class.
In the last three drafts alone, the following players weren't first-round picks: Courtland Sutton, Christian Kirk, DJ Chark Jr., Michael Gallup, Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, Mecole Hardman, DK Metcalf, Diontae Johnson, Terry McLaurin, Darius Slayton, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr. and Chase Claypool.
If that's any indication, the Ravens can be patient and address another position of need in the first round before considering a wide receiver.
Later in the draft, they could go with a smooth route-runner like Ohio State's Chris Olave, a separation machine like Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace, a slot wizard like Ole Miss' Elijah Moore or a bigger, more physical outside receiver like Auburn's Seth Williams.
What Position Should the Buffalo Bills Address First?
The Bills need edge help, a second cornerback, guard help and running back help—in that order. I guess my question is how do those needs stack up with this draft class. Would it make more sense to draft an offensive lineman first due to a high number of high-end guys in this class? (@maz99)
As is the case for any playoff-bound team, how the board develops in front of them will largely determine the Buffalo Bills' eventual selections.
Buffalo should be able to address any of the positions mentioned with a quality prospect in the first round, but edge-rushers and cornerbacks tend to go higher in the draft than expected. So, let's concentrate on the latter two positions since the Bills are more likely to snag a top guard or running back.
USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker, Ohio State's Wyatt Davis and Alabama's Alex Leatherwood could immediately start at guard. Running backs aren't valued as highly, so the Bills are less likely to consider that spot with their first-round pick, but they likely could snag the top ball-carrier in either Alabama's Najee Harris or Clemson's Travis Etienne.
Which QBs Fit the Carolina Panthers Beyond the 1st Round?
I don't see the Carolina Panthers going for a first-round quarterback, so out of the rest of the prospects, is there one who would be a good fit in the later rounds? (@FrankieBones7)
It's difficult to assume the Panthers won't be in the quarterback market, especially with a potential top-10 selection on the horizon. Teddy Bridgewater is a good fit for them, but they can be better at the position.
If they don't select one with their first-round pick, the Panthers absolutely should invest in a quarterback later in the draft. Alabama's Mac Jones and Florida's Kyle Trask would be intriguing options in the second round if they don't go higher.
Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder has arguably the most upside of any quarterback prospect outside of the top four. He's an excellent athlete with exciting arm talent that needs mechanical work, but he would be an ideal developmental project behind Bridgewater for at least a year or two.
How Much Will the Chicago Bears Invest in Their Offensive Line?
How many offensive linemen should the Chicago Bears select, and why is the answer at least three? Preferably, with the Bears' first three picks. (@aGibbs8)
A Bears question not involving the quarterback position?! Kudos.
Yes, Chicago has some rebuilding to do up front, though it doesn't necessarily need three new starters with Cody Whitehair, James Daniels and Charles Leno Jr. already penciled into the lineup. Right tackle Bobby Massie is also under contract through 2022, but he turns 32 next year and the Bears can save $6.7 million by releasing him this offseason.
If they do so, the Bears essentially will be rebuilding the right side of their offensive line since Germain Ifedi is an upcoming free agent.
In the first round, Michigan's Jalen Mayfield is a natural right tackle who's capable of starting right away. Further down the board, the Bears should be able to land a physical interior blocker like Ohio State's Josh Myers, Tennessee's Trey Smith or Georgia's Ben Cleveland.
The Bears also could add another offensive lineman later in the draft for depth.
Will the Cincinnati Bengals Land the Top Offensive Tackle Prospect?
How much of a necessity is drafting an offensive lineman in the first round? If Oregon's Penei Sewell is off the board when we pick, will the Cincinnati Bengals consider a wide receiver like LSU's Ja'Marr Chase or a big name like Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons? (@cooljoe)
An offensive lineman should be the Bengals' only option in the first round.
Cincinnati failed 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow by not adding more talent along its offensive front. Even before the injury, Burrow endured a barrage of pressure. The Bengals can't afford to ruin his career with a leaky offensive line.
However, they shouldn't force the situation.
If Oregon's Penei Sewell falls to them, he's a no-brainer selection. They could immediately insert last year's Outland Trophy winner at left tackle, while 2019 first-round pick Jonah Williams could slide to right tackle.
If Sewell comes off the board before the Bengals are on the clock, they could instead consider Northwestern's Rashawn Slater. He shouldn't be considered a consolation prize, either.
A wide receiver would be a luxury pick for Cincinnati, and protecting Burrow is far more important than building up the defense.
What Defensive Position Should the Cleveland Browns Target First?
Do the Cleveland Browns go defensive end or linebacker in next year's first round? (@patricknekoranec)
Of the two, the Browns should prioritize defensive end.
This past offseason, Cleveland tried to sign Jadeveon Clowney and Vinny Curry and flirted with Everson Griffen before each went elsewhere.
Olivier Vernon has played well this season, but he's also a pending free agent. If he's willing to re-sign at a number lower than his current $11 million, he could change the Browns' offseason approach, although they'd still likely seek to add extra depth on the edge and much-needed defensive tackle help.
As bad as Cleveland's linebacking corps is, the front office seemingly doesn't prioritize that position. As such, no one should the Browns to make expect a major investment in a linebacker.
Instead, the Browns could overhaul their secondary. Cornerback is a significant concern, especially opposite Denzel Ward. Greedy Williams hasn't played all season due to a lingering shoulder issue, while Terrance Mitchell and Kevin Johnson are upcoming free agents.
Will the Dallas Cowboys Look at a Top-Flight OT Instead of Defensive Help?
Is there a first-round prospect at offensive tackle that's worth it when the Dallas Cowboys should pick? (@gulicker)
It'd be difficult to comprehend Dallas forgoing an opportunity to address its defense at any level with its first-round pick. After all, the defense in Big D has come up small for most of the season.
However, the Cowboys may be tempted to invest in their offensive front after a disastrous campaign for their once-vaunted line.
Injuries to Tyron Smith and La'el Collins hampered the entire unit. The 30-year-old Smith hasn't played a full season since 2015, and neck issues could derail his career.
A left tackle could very much be table depending on who is available whenever the Cowboys select.
If the Cowboys lose this weekend and secure a top-10 pck, Northwestern's Rashawn Slater and Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw would become options. If they win the NFC East and move down in the draft order, they could instead go after Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins, who has played both right and left tackle, or Texas' Samuel Cosmi.
Do the Denver Broncos Look at Another QB Besides Drew Lock?
Why not North Dakota State's Trey Lance? It’s a new NFL. RPOs are real. Watch the physicality Trey plays with and remember what it felt like watching Denver Broncos defenders bouncing off the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen or chasing after him. (@willcoker).
The Broncos have a decision to make. They're either all-in with current quarterback Drew Lock or they aren't.
If general manager John Elway goes the latter route, the Broncos will likely be in a position to draft his replacement. However, they're unlikely to give up on Lock just yet.
The second-year signal-caller has the NFL's worst completion percentage at 57.0, and he's tied for the league lead in interceptions with 15. A young, injury-ravaged supporting cast hasn't helped his cause, though.
Last year, Josh Allen ranked last in completion percentage, while Baker Mayfield finished next-to-last. Both are playing much better this season after another year of development.
Lock wasn't a first-round pick, so he might not be afforded as much leeway. Still, his natural throwing ability and demeanor will likely garner him another opportunity to start in 2021.
The Broncos should instead concentrate on building up the rest of the roster during the draft and free agency.
Are the Detroit Lions Destined to Trade Down?
Whatever pick the Detroit Lions eventually get in the first round, should they trade it to gain multiple picks as they have multiple needs on the roster? (@rgasee01).
A new regime, another fresh start.
The biggest mistake that former head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn made was trying to mold the Lions into the New England Patriots instead of building upon the talent already in place.
Whoever takes over should tailor their system to guys like running back D'Andre Swift, tight end T.J. Hockenson, defensive end Trey Flowers and cornerback Jeffrey Okudah. At the same time, Detroit will have plenty of holes to fill, especially with Kenny Golladay and Romeo Okwara set to enter free agency.
Heading into Week 17, the Lions own the seventh overall pick. Trading down would be the smart play since they may have to rebuild their wide receiver corps, defensive front, linebacker corps and secondary.
But if the next regime moves on from quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason, the Lions may decide to stand pat and select his successor.
Will Green Bay Packers Finally Put a 1st-Round Weapon Around Aaron Rodgers?
Will the Green Bay Packers front office continue its first-round defensive success in the upcoming year or find a wide receiver to put opposite of Davante Adams? (@winorloseidrink)
The Packers have to end their streak and select a wide receiver in the first round of the 2021 draft, right?
General manager Brian Gutekunst received plenty of flak for passing on the position this year, and rightly so considering the overall depth and quality in the 2020 class. Still, the Packers have been just fine relying on Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Equanimeous St. Brown and tight end Robert Tonyan to complement Davante Adams in the passing game.
However, the whole point is to put as much skill-position talent around Aaron Rodgers as possible to maximize his final years.
Putting another consistent threat alongside Adams would make the Packers offense unstoppable. A prospect like Florida's Kadarius Toney or Purdue's Rondale Moore would add a completely different dynamic to the offense with their creativity working in space.
What Will the Houston Texans Address with Lack of Draft Assets?
Which late-round wide receivers have the best route running and hands? Best late-round defensive tackle prospects? Best cornerbacks available in the third round? (@Shrike)
The Houston Texans have plenty to accomplish without a lot of draft picks.
Thanks to Bill O'Brien, Houston doesn't own first- or second-round selections. When the Texans are finally on the clock in the third round, they might not be in a position to land an instant starter with their top choice.
Wide receiver is a good starting point since Will Fuller V is a pending free agent and another deep position group is coming down the pipeline. The Texans could gamble on Clemson's Justyn Ross or SMU's Reggie Roberson Jr. since they would have gone much higher had they not suffered season-ending injuries.
Defensive tackle is one of the class' weaker position groups, though the Texans could potentially land a solid contributor to play alongside Ross Blacklock.
At cornerback, some high-upside prospects could slide a bit due to different circumstances. Washington's Elijah Molden is a tough and scrappy cover corner, but he's undersized. Stanford's Paulson Adebo has tremendous ball skills, but he's been inconsistent throughout his career and opted out this fall.
Should Indianapolis Colts Attempt a Surprise Move into Top 10?
What would it take for the Indianapolis Colts to move up to about the 10th pick? Or should they stay where they currently are? (@BrJDr)
At worst, the Colts will own the 18th overall pick if they miss the playoffs.
Three years ago, the Kansas City Chiefs moved up from the 27th overall pick to the 10th by giving up their first- and third-round picks plus a future first. In the same class, the Houston Texans moved up 13 slots to draft Deshaun Watson by giving up a future first-round pick.
Whenever a quarterback is a potential target—which would likely be the case here since the Colts only have Jacob Eason signed beyond this season—teams end up paying a premium if they trade up. However, the Colts might be able to address their quarterback conundrum without sacrificing a future first-round pick.
Perhaps they get into the Sam Darnold sweepstakes if the New York Jets draft another quarterback. Colts head coach Frank Reich also has a history with Carson Wentz, which makes Indianapolis a logical landing spot for the 2016 No. 2 overall pick if the Philadelphia Eagles decide to trade him.
What Do the Jacksonville Jaguars Do After Drafting QB Trevor Lawrence?
How big of a priority is it for the Jacksonville Jaguars to get quarterback Trevor Lawrence some new weapons? I truly believe the Jaguars have decent weapons on offense and think they're better off trying to replace left tackle Cam Robinson. (@badboystgc)
After the Jaguars select Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, they should do everything in their power to build the best supporting cast they can muster with their remaining picks.
Left tackle is a good starting point since Robinson is a pending free agent.
The Jaguars own the Rams' first-round pick (currently 21st overall) because of the Jalen Ramsey trade. They could consider Texas' Samuel Cosmi, Notre Dame's Liam Eichenberg, Alabama's Alex Leatherwood, North Dakota State's Dillon Radunz, Clemson's Jackson Carman or even USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker (if the front office views him as a tackle prospect) either with the Rams' pick or their own second-rounder.
After that, the new general manager can concentrate on the tight end and wide receiver positions to give Lawrence everything he needs to succeed.
Can the Kansas City Chiefs Address Offensive Line with 1st-Round Pick?
With the patchwork offensive line the Kansas City Chiefs had this year, who would be the best available prospect with their first-round pick? (@JD_III)
The Chiefs should get help at right guard with Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's return to the lineup after he opted out this season.
Left guard is a bigger issue. That's been a problem for a few years with Cameron Erving, Jeff Allen, Stefen Wisniewski, Kelechie Osemele and Nick Allegretti getting starts since the beginning of the 2018 campaign.
Allegretti could realistically take over that spot, but competition is always a good thing.
The nice part about targeting a non-premium position is that there's usually value in the latter portions of the first round. There's a non-zero chance that Ohio State's Wyatt Davis could fall into the Chiefs' lap.
Kansas City might also concentrate on center since Austin Reiter and Daniel Kilgore are pending free agents. They could take a chance on Alabama's Landon Dickerson despite his recent knee injury because he's a tone-setter along the offensive interior.
Can the Las Vegas Raiders Fix Their Drafting Issues?
Who will the Las Vegas Raiders overdraft in next year's first round? (@saveflint)
The Raiders' last two drafts have been rough with the combination of head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock calling the shots.
They haven't adequately replaced either Khalil Mack or Amari Cooper after trading them two years ago. Second-year edge-rusher Clelin Ferrell and rookie wideout Henry Ruggs III haven't moved the needle.
Las Vegas needs to hit on its 2021 first-round pick after squandering some of its five combined first-round picks over the past two drafts.
In the middle of the first round, the Raiders will be waiting to see who's available once they're on the clock. Since their pass rush remains an ongoing issue, they could draft Georgia's Azeez Ojulari and start him at "Sam" linebacker in base packages while having him provide more punch in pressure packages.
What Left Tackle Prospects Will Be a Good Value for the Los Angeles Chargers?
If the Los Angeles Chargers select in the 12-18 range, would Northwestern's Rashawn Slater or Texas' Samuel Cosmi be considered a reach? (@uistrippin)
The Chargers need to address left tackle this offseason. Sam Tevi performed admirably this season, but he isn't the long-term answer.
With the Chargers currently sitting at No. 12, Slater would be a quality addition. His name will pick up a lot of steam as the draft process continues because he may turn out to be the top-rated tackle prospect on some team boards.
Cosmi is difficult to project that high since he must work on his functional strength. The Texas tackle is a fluid athlete with an excellent pass set, but he'll need to get stronger to counter NFL-caliber edge-defenders.
Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw will likely be a better option for the Chargers if (when?) Slater is off the board.
Should the Los Angeles Rams Consider a Quarterback Prospect?
What type of quarterback do you think best fits Sean McVay's system, and is there one in next year’s draft that you like? (@RamLife8)
Before getting into specific quarterback prospects, let's address the elephant in the room.
The only way the Los Angeles Rams can get some relief from Jared Goff's contract is if they trade him to another team. But the thought of another franchise taking on his current deal is laughable.
The Rams could look for a quarterback later in the draft, though general manager Les Snead already traded away the team's first-, fourth- and fifth-round picks in other deals. Thus, the pickings will be slim.
McVay doesn't need his quarterback to carry the offense. The scheme allows the position to be a facilitator. He just needs a good decision-maker.
Perhaps the Rams pull the trigger on Kyle Trask if he's available in the second round. SMU's Shane Buechele or Iowa State's Brock Purdy could be targets in the later rounds.
An Obvious Path for Miami Dolphins with Their Top Picks?
Should the Miami Dolphins draft Penn State's Micah Parsons and Alabama's Jaylen Waddle then which running back is available with their early second-round selection? (@JJVega)
While the proposed scenario is a big leap this early in the process, it isn't outside the realm of possibility.
Parsons is one of the draft class' elite prospects, and he would be a perfect fit in Brian Flores' defensive scheme. Waddle could be a top-20 pick, and the Dolphins sit just outside of said range at the moment.
Miami owns another top-five selection near the top of the second round thanks to the Laremy Tunsil trade. At that spot, all of the running backs realistically could be available.
Alabama's Najee Harris would be the ideal addition alongside Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, both of whom are sub-200-pound ball-carriers. Harris is a 230-pound workhorse with impressive vision and wiggle to make defenders miss. When Flores served on Bill Belichick's staff prior to taking over in Miami, he saw the value of varied skill sets in the backfield.
If Harris isn't available, North Carolina's Javonte Williams has similar traits.
Will the Minnesota Vikings Address Their Offensive Interior?
Has anyone in the Minnesota Vikings organization ever heard of drafting a guard to help keep your $30M quarterback upright? (@szimmerman)
Rookie Ezra Cleveland, who played left tackle in college, is doing just fine at right guard despite learning the position on the fly.
Left guard Dakota Dozier is another issue altogether.
Dozier is an excellent run-blocker, but he's one of the league's worst interior pass protectors. It's easy to see why guard remains a significant concern even after Cleveland's emergence.
Minnesota won't be forced to use its first-round pick to address the position, either. Once the second round rolls around, the Vikings can concentrate on their offensive interior and likely find an instant starter.
Either one of the top two guard prospects—USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker and Ohio State's Wyatt Davis—could be available. If not, Tennessee's Trey Smith and Ohio State's Josh Myers could excel in Gary Kubiak's offense.
Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum, who can play center or guard, is another name to keep in mind. He'd be an ideal scheme fit coming out of the Hawkeye's zone-heavy system.
Where Will the New England Patriots Find Their Quarterback?
Could a Day 1 starting quarterback be available in the second round this year? (@MDJ93)
The New England Patriots better be looking for a starting quarterback from the onset of the draft (and even before). They already passed on the opportunity to draft Jalen Hurts this year even though he would have been a perfect fit in New England.
There's no time to mess around and try to get good value now. It's all about finding a quarterback who can lead the franchise into the future.
With a loss in Week 17 and some help from other squads, the Patriots could be in position to select one of the top four quarterback prospects. The Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings would all have to win, but New England could still wind up with a top-10 pick.
Whatever the case may be after Week 17, the Patriots must do everything in their power to obtain a top quarterback prospect. Cam Newton isn't the player he once was. Jarrett Stidham isn't the answer. Brian Hoyer is a career backup.
If the Patriots don't find a quarterback this offseason, they'll risk fading into obscurity.
How Will the New Orleans Saints Acquire Their Next Quarterback?
Should the New Orleans Saints trade up for a quarterback or stay put? (@SaintsNick94)
New Orleans should stay put and see what happens.
The Saints normally target specific prospects and do what it takes to land them. They did so in the last three drafts with Marcus Davenport, Erik McCoy and Zack Baun, respectively.
However, the Saints may lack flexibility this offseason. They own only five picks as of now, and they're a staggering $96.4 million over the projected 2021 salary cap, per Spotrac.
With Taysom Hill already on the books next season at $16.2 million, it makes no sense for the Saints to burn additional draft selections to make a major investment in the position.
Saints head coach Sean Payton believes in Hill and thinks he has franchise quarterback potential. Next year, we might find out whether or not he's right.
Which Position Should New York Giants Address If They Win the NFC East?
If the New York Giants end up winning the division and get the 19th overall pick, what do the team's options look like for the best player available that also fits a team need? (@Baeson)
At this point, the Giants are all-in with quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and left tackle Andrew Thomas. Whomever serves as general manager next year should continue to build up the offense and make it into a possible strength.
With tight end Evan Engram entering the final year of his rookie contract and veteran wideout Golden Tate possibly on his way out of New York, the Giants could decide to bolster their pass-catching corps.
The Giants can hope Florida tight end Kyle Pitts slides to No. 19 but he's a top-10 talent. If Alabama wide receivers DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle are on the board, they'd both be wonderful complements to Darius Slayton. Ohio State's Chris Olave and USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown would be interesting options a bit further in the draft because of their route running.
A guard is a sneaky option for the Giants as well since Will Hernandez hasn't played particularly well and Kevin Zeitler is owed a whopping $14.5 million (only $2.5 million guaranteed) next season. They might be a great spot for the first guard prospect to come off the board.
Which Direction Should the New York Jets Go with 2nd Overall Pick?
Do the New York Jets stick with Sam Darnold and take Oregon's Penei Sewell at No. 2? (@jakehughes)
The Jets winning two games down the stretch clouded their entire offseason approach.
Heading into Week 14, the formula was simple: Continued losses would result in Trevor Lawrence. However, they wound up playing spoiler against the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns over the past two weeks.
Although the Jets now won't have a shot at Lawrence, their overall approach shouldn't change.
With head coach Adam Gase expected to be replaced after this season, the Jets need a fresh start with a staff married to the quarterback of its choice. Current quarterback Sam Darnold should fetch a valuable asset once he's on the trade market with multiple franchises vying for his services.
Whether the Jets choose BYU's Zach Wilson or Ohio State's Justin Fields, the next coach and quarterback should be attached to the hip instead of the organization arranging a shotgun marriage between the two.
The last thing the Jets should want is another year wondering whether or not Darnold is their guy.
Where Can the Philadelphia Eagles Find an Instant-Impact Prospect?
Can the Philadelphia Eagles get it right by drafting an immediate impact player at wide receiver, linebacker or defensive line? (@dface2002)
Well, the Eagles drafted a wide receiver in the first round this past year. While a thumb injury and Carson Wentz's inconsistent play derailed Jalen Reagor's rookie season, his potential remains obvious.
Even with Reagor in the fold, Philadelphia needs more help at wide receiver since Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson aren't likely to return in 2021.
With the sixth overall pick, the Eagles could realistically land LSU's Ja'Marr Chase as a game-changing receiving threat. Chase is a dynamic target who's capable of taking over games.
If Chase isn't available or the organization decides to go in another direction, the Eagles can concentrate on defensive ends Kwity Paye or Gregory Rousseau. Both are far more naturally gifted than Derek Barnett, and Brandon Graham turns 33 next year.
Linebacker is a difficult projection since the Eagles should probably invest in other positions. Penn State's Micah Parsons would be tempting, though.
Whomever the Eagles select with their top-10 pick likely will need to contribute immediately.
Will the Pittsburgh Steelers Find a 1st-Round Quarterback?
Is there a talented start-today quarterback who can be picked in the latter portion of the first round? (@BigTiny)
No.
Alabama's Mac Jones and Florida's Kyle Trask might be able to assume the role of franchise quarterback at some point, but both didn't immediately excel in college. Although they're talented prospects, neither should be viewed as top-shelf talents compared to others in the class (and previous classes).
Besides, Ben Roethlisberger isn't going anywhere.
Big Ben is in the twilight of his career, but he's still Pittsburgh's best option until it can develop a long-term succession plan. Besides, he isn't going to walk away from another $19 million in yearly cash, which doesn't include any added guarantees if the Steelers ask him to restructure his $41.3 million salary-cap hit for next season.
Pittsburgh may be better served making a play for Sam Darnold if the New York Jets draft a quarterback and the 2018 third overall pick becomes available.
Are the San Francisco 49ers Targeting Brigham Young QB Zach Wilson?
What's the San Francisco 49ers' interest level in BYU quarterback Zach Wilson? (@bdp_81)
The 49ers interest in Wilson doesn't matter at this point, because they likely won't be in a position to select the BYU product.
Wilson worked his way up to the class' No. 2 quarterback prospect. He'll almost certainly be drafted somewhere between the second (New York Jets) and ninth (Carolina Panthers) overall picks.
The 49ers, who currently own the 15th overall selection, might be able to trade up to secure their quarterback of choice. But that's assuming they're ready to give up on Jimmy Garoppolo.
San Francisco can save $24.1 million by releasing Garoppolo after this season, but it isn't guaranteed to find a better option. Garoppolo's biggest issues are related to health, not performance.
Instead, the 49ers should concentrate on rebuilding what will be a depleted secondary and worry about quarterback the following year.
What Area of the Defense Will the Seattle Seahawks Concentrate On?
Will the Seattle Seahawks draft a cornerback or a pass-rusher with next year's first-round pick? (@tcurtis6984)
The Seahawks defense has been excellent over the second half of the 2020 campaign after a historically bad start. That doesn't mean they should overlook it next spring, though.
The unit should remain the focal point of their offseason because it's littered with upcoming free agents.
Whether cornerback or pass-rusher takes priority depends on Shaquill Griffin's status. If the Seahawks re-sign Griffin—and they should—cornerback would become less of a concern. If they don't, the secondary should be spotlighted.
Assuming Griffin does re-sign, Seattle must do something about a defensive front that's drastically needed a consistent edge-rusher for years. Bruce Irvin, Benson Mayowa and Branden Jackson are free agents, while Carlos Dunlap turns 32 in February and has a $14.3 million salary-cap hit in 2021.
Since the Seahawks don't have a first-round pick next year thanks to the Jamal Adams trade, they should consider second-tier prospects like Miami's Jaelen Phillips, Pitt's Rashad Weaver and Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins.
Which Side of the Trenches Should Tampa Bay Buccaneers Concentrate On?
Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aim to draft an offensive lineman or a pass-rusher? Also if neither is there, what are your RB rankings among the prospects? (@TBFFan813)
The Buccaneers offensive line is set for the foreseeable future. The entire starting five is signed through the 2021 campaign, and it should only get better as it continues to work together. Rookie Tristan Wirfs could develop into a dominant right tackle in particular.
The Buccaneers should thus concentrate on their defensive line this offseason, especially with Shaquil Barrett and Ndamukong Suh about to enter free agency. Jason Pierre-Paul, who leads the team with 9.5 sacks, turns 32 on New Year's Day and has only one year remaining on his current deal.
Retaining Barrett will be an offseason priority, but that shouldn't stop the Buccaneers from adding more to their pass-rusher rotation. Cincinnati's Myjai Sanders would be a nice fit.
If Tampa Bay decides to go with a running back, I have Alabama's Najee Harris, Clemson's Travis Etienne, the North Carolina duo of Javonte Williams and Michael Carter and Virginia Tech's Khalil Herbert as the top five prospects going into the predraft portion of evaluations.
Where Do the Tennessee Titans Find More Pass-Rushing Help?
How do the Tennessee Titans find a quality pass rush at the end of the first round? Or can they find a way to trade up and get a Day 1 impact player? (@mjschu232)
The depth found among the incoming edge-rushers isn't great overall. Michigan's Kwity Paye, Miami's Gregory Rousseau and Texas' Joseph Ossai could very well be off the board within the first 20 selections. Georgia's Azeez Ojulari could as well depending on system fit for a specific squad.
The idea of the Titans trading up to aggressively pursue a quality prospect at a premium position is certainly a viable alternative to standing pat and hoping someone falls into their lap. However, Tennessee would have to sacrifice future assets to do so.
If the Titans don't move up, it'll be more difficult to find a bookend to Harold Landry III.
Tennessee invested a first-round pick in 2020 on a physically talented, developmental prospect in Isaiah Wilson. While that hasn't gone well, it could take a similar approach depending on the available prospects.
Penn State's Jayson Oweh is one of the most naturally gifted prospects in the class. The same can be said of Wake Forest's Carlos Basham Jr. Neither put up huge numbers this year, but traits outweigh production.
Is QB the Top Priority in Washington?
Should the Washington Football Team go quarterback, offensive line or wide receiver in the draft? (@koachk2015)
The Dwayne Haskins era ended before it ever really began when Washington released last year's 15th overall draft pick on Monday.
In doing so, the team's path moving forward is obvious. Quarterback will be the top priority going into the offseason.
Washington still leads the NFC East with one week left to play, so landing an elite quarterback prospect next spring may be difficult. As of now, the top four prospects—Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance—aren't expected to fall out of the top 15.
But if Washington losses this weekend, it becomes a different story.
Until that happens, Washington is looking at the possibility of reaching for a quarterback in the second half of the first round or looking at another position altogether. It could instead focus on left tackle, where multiple prospects in a loaded class could protect whomever lines up behind center.