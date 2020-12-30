Answering One 2021 Draft Question for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The NFL equivalent of the holiday season doesn't occur for another four months.

On April 29 through May 1, the 2021 NFL draft is set to be held in Cleveland, Ohio. The 32 teams will make their selections, and fans will be as excited as when they unwrap gifts from their loved ones.

Between now and then, teams must complete their scouting reports, build draft boards, interview prospects, assess medical evaluations, watch workouts and debate system and culture fits. Some of the class' top prospects didn't play this fall after opting out during the COVID-19 pandemic, which will make evaluations even more difficult.

To better understand the direction of each franchise, fans provided B/R Gridiron with one burning question regarding the draft possibilities for their favorite squad. A quick thank you to all who participated.

Until the draft actually rolls around, everyone can put their wish list together and see if their team gets them exactly what they wanted.