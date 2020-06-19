Browns Rumors: Latest Buzz on Everson Griffen, Jadeveon Clowney, More

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Despite disappointing after being kings of the offseason in 2019, the Cleveland Browns were again active in free agency this year.

They kicked things off by signing two prolific free agents in tight end Austin Hooper and offensive tackle Jack Conklin. Cleveland also added to its defensive front by signing Adrian Clayborn and Andrew Billings. While these moves may not have garnered the attention that the Hooper and Conklin deals did, they could prove just as fruitful, if not more so.

While a lack of offensive cohesion played a role in Cleveland's disappointing 6-10 record last season, so did a run defense that ranked 30th in the NFL and a scoring defense that ranked 20th. This is why defense has been a priority and why Cleveland may not be done adding high-profile players.

Two free agents still on Cleveland's radar are Jadeveon Clowney and Everson Griffen. Adding one of the defensive ends would further bolster the Browns' defensive line, which appears to be the team's biggest area of focus.

"The Browns value defensive linemen far above linebackers when it comes to spending," Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer recently wrote. "Keep an eye on Griffen."

The 32-year-old has ties to the Browns. He's spent his entire career with the Minnesota Vikings, the team from which new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was plucked. More importantly, he's a four-time Pro Bowler who would help improve both Cleveland's run defense and its pass rush.

Clowney could do the same, and at roughly five years younger than Griffen, he could be more of a long-term building block. This is probably why Cleveland has reportedly been aggressive in pursuing Clowney, though the three-time Pro Bowler has resisted the team's advances.

According to NBC Sports' Peter King, Clowney's reluctance to sign could be about the money offered or about the team offering it:

"I think it's of note that the Browns are willing to pay a good rate (I've heard they'd be O.K. going to the $15 million range on a one-year deal) to get him, and he remains unsigned. That tells me a couple things. One, that Clowney's financial desires are still a barrier to getting a deal done. And two, that those desires may come on a sliding scale, based on destination."

He made it known in the early offseason that he wanted to go to a contender, so perhaps he doesn't see the Browns as an enticing potential employer. That makes perfect sense, except he's reportedly rejected a similar offer from the perennially contending Seattle Seahawks.

"My understanding is the Seahawks have been in the range of $15 million on a one-year deal for Jadeveon Clowney," Florio said on 106.7 The Fan's Chad Dukes vs. The World (h/t Garrett Stepien of 247Sports). "The Seahawks have been led to believe that the Browns offered [$]18 [million], and he has yet to take that."

It's worth noting that Clowney doesn't need to rush into a deal. Training-camp season hasn't even arrived, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the NFL's restrictions on travel, most offseason activities have been virtual up to this point.

If Clowney wants to wait for the best deal, he has no reason to jump on one now. If Cleveland is still the highest-bidder in August, that is where Clowney may end up.

Mayfield Capitalizing on Critical Offseason



The aforementioned lack of offensive chemistry played a large role in Cleveland's disappointing 2019 campaign. Part of the blame can be placed on ill-equipped head coach Freddie Kitchens. Part can be placed on quarterback Baker Mayfield, who regressed after a promising rookie season.

Mayfield appeared more skittish in the pocket, far less decisive with his reads and was regularly baited into mistakes. Heading into Year 3, this is a make-or-break offseason for the Oklahoma product.

According to King, Mayfield has been making the most of his opportunities:

"Everything I've heard on Baker Mayfield coming out of there this offseason has been positive. His idea to pop in other position group rooms wasn't just well-received by teammates, it was done with real intent. Yes, Mayfield wanted to own the new scheme, something he can do better if he can see every aspect of it through the eyes of the other 10 guys in the huddle, as well as his own. But he also knew he'd lose a lot of valuable relationship building time this offseason, and being present as much as possible for his guys was a way of making up for it."

The idea that Mayfield is taking charge this offseason should thrill Browns fans. Their team has been lacking a franchise quarterback on the field since it returned in 1999. Perhaps more importantly, Cleveland has been lacking a true franchise quarterback in the meeting room and in the huddle.

While it's important for Mayfield to correct his mistakes, cut down on turnovers and improve his mechanics, it's equally vital for him to emerge as a leader in 2020.