3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 16 Win

When Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5, it seemed like the rest of 2020 was going to be tough for the Dallas Cowboys. As it turns out, that hasn't been the case.

The Cowboys continued their recent surge with a 37-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. It was their third straight victory and their fourth win in their past five games, keeping them alive in the battle for the NFC East title heading into Week 17.

After falling behind 17-13 late in the first half, Dallas scored 24 unanswered points over the final 30 minutes and 12 seconds, and it finished with 513 total yards of offense. The Cowboys ended up splitting their series against the division-rival Eagles, whom they lost to in Week 8.

At 6-9, Dallas is second in the NFC East behind the Washington Football Team, who are also 6-9 but won both of their games against the Cowboys this season. Either team (as well as the New York Giants) could still win the division crown.

Here are three takeaways from Dallas' win Sunday afternoon.