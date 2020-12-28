3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 16 Win

3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 16 WinDecember 28, 2020
When Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5, it seemed like the rest of 2020 was going to be tough for the Dallas Cowboys. As it turns out, that hasn't been the case.
The Cowboys continued their recent surge with a 37-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. It was their third straight victory and their fourth win in their past five games, keeping them alive in the battle for the NFC East title heading into Week 17.
After falling behind 17-13 late in the first half, Dallas scored 24 unanswered points over the final 30 minutes and 12 seconds, and it finished with 513 total yards of offense. The Cowboys ended up splitting their series against the division-rival Eagles, whom they lost to in Week 8.
At 6-9, Dallas is second in the NFC East behind the Washington Football Team, who are also 6-9 but won both of their games against the Cowboys this season. Either team (as well as the New York Giants) could still win the division crown.
Here are three takeaways from Dallas' win Sunday afternoon.
Dalton Has Found His Groove Leading the Offense
Andy Dalton had been playing better in recent weeks. But none of his previous showings were better than Sunday's, when he powered the Cowboys to victory against the Eagles.
Dalton completed 22 of his 30 pass attempts while throwing for a season-high 377 yards, the first time he surpassed the 300-yard mark since Week 16 of the 2019 season (when he was still with the Cincinnati Bengals). He also matched a season high with three touchdown passes, a number he had only previously reached in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.
"We match up well vs. anybody and, for me, it was just giving guys an opportunity to make plays," Dalton said, according to Tim Cowlishaw of the Dallas Morning News. "We made some big ones today."
There are a few talented playmakers on Dallas' offense, and Dalton got the ball to most of them frequently, including running back Ezekiel Elliott (139 total yards) and wide receivers Michael Gallup (six receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns), Amari Cooper (four receptions for 121 yards) and CeeDee Lamb (three receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown and a 19-yard touchdown run).
A performance like this proves that the Cowboys offense is capable of big showings with Dalton at the helm. And with Prescott going down, it was fortunate for Dallas that it added a veteran backup who can provide offensive production.
The Defense Is Continuing to Force Turnovers
After forcing only 11 turnovers through their first 12 games, the Cowboys defense has been making a lot more big plays in recent weeks. Entering Sunday, the unit had forced seven turnovers over its previous two games. And against the Eagles, it added three more takeaways.
Two of Philadelphia's turnovers were interceptions, as cornerbacks Anthony Brown and Trevon Diggs each picked off rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts. Both came in the fourth quarter, and Diggs' interception with 45 seconds to go sealed Dallas' victory.
The Cowboys' other takeaway also came in the fourth quarter, when linebacker Jaylon Smith recovered a fumble by Hurts. That led to Dallas scoring a touchdown on a 19-yard run by Lamb, pushing its lead to 20 points with 1:53 to go.
Despite the takeaways, the Cowboys defense has still had some struggles, and it allowed the Eagles to rack up 477 total yards of offense (including 342 through the air by Hurts). However, the turnovers the unit has forced have helped make up for big yardage totals it has allowed, as they are plays that shift the momentum and can prevent opposing teams from putting up points.
And right now, that's a successful formula Dallas on the defensive side of the ball.
The Cowboys Could Still End Up NFC East Champions
Considering the Cowboys have been without Prescott for most of the season and were 2-7 heading into their Week 10 bye, it's impressive that they are even alive in the NFC East race.
If Washington beats Philadelphia on Sunday night, it will win the division crown. However, if Washington loses, then the winner of the matchup between Dallas and New York earlier in the day will be the NFC East champion.
"We're competitors," Elliott said, according to Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. "The whole team is. We weren't out of it. Gotta win next week and need a little help from the guys we just played."
Whichever team wins the division will be the No. 4 seed in the NFC. So not only would the Cowboys be in the playoffs if that scenario unfolds, but they would also be hosting a game in the Wild Card Round.
Dallas beat New York 37-34 at home in Week 5. If the Cowboys beat the Giants on the road Sunday, they could become the NFC East champions for the fourth time in the past seven seasons.